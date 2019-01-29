Cork’s Wisetek opens a new operations centre in the UK

Data destruction and IT asset disposal firm Wisetek is to open a new facility in the town of Reading.

Cork-headquartered Wisetek has today (29 January) announced plans to expand to the UK, with a new operations centre opening in Reading, Berkshire.

The company will offer its IT asset disposition and data disposal services to a number of multinational companies in Greater London and surrounding areas.

A strategic decision

CEO of Wisetek, Sean Sheehan, said: “Wisetek’s expansion into the United Kingdom is a strategic decision to bring our unique data destruction and IT asset disposal operations to the thriving tech industry and business community in Britain.”

He added: “London is the second most connected place for technology in the world after Silicon Valley, and the UK technology sector is growing almost three times as fast as the overall economy.”

Dennis Frize, a seasoned IT asset end-of-life solutions architect, will head up the organisation as managing director of Wisetek UK. He added that he was happy to bring the firm’s circular economy processes to the UK market. “Reading, Berkshire, is a hub for technology, and our new facility will serve as a springboard to service our existing and new clients in the UK and across Europe.”

UK joins a growing global presence for Wisetek

The Reading location will hire more than 10 employees initially, but numbers are expected to grow beyond that. Welcoming the expansion, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, said: “This new facility joins existing Wisetek facilities in Europe, Asia and the Middle East to further build on Wisetek’s worldwide network, including its new US operation centre in Austin, Texas, which I had the great pleasure of opening in March 2018.

“Again, this development shows how Irish companies can compete with the best in terms of innovation and flexibility, and is a fine example of how the ‘Irish advantage’ is helping to grow Irish companies internationally.”

UK manager of Enterprise Ireland London, Deirdre McPartlin, said: “Wisetek has a reputation and track record of excellence in customer service and delivery. The new office in Reading is an important milestone in the company’s growth and a demonstration of its commitment to stay close to customers and deepen relationships in the UK.”