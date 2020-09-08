Xbox confirms the price of its new Series S console

Microsoft has confirmed that it is releasing a second Xbox console this year, alongside its next-gen PlayStation 5 rival, the Xbox Series X.

In December 2019, Microsoft announced its next generation console, the Xbox Series X. In the time since, the company has revealed little about the system, besides some of the specs and the fact that the Series X will have backwards compatibility for a large catalogue of games.

Now, in September 2020, Microsoft has gone on to confirm the existence of a new, more budget-friendly version of the Xbox, entitled the Series S. The company confirmed that device, which is the smallest Xbox to date, will retail at $299 in the US and £249.99 in the UK.

The device, which is no more than three times the height of a typical Xbox controller, promises “next gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever.” It appears that the console will be fully-digital, as there is no disc drive visible in the image shared by Microsoft.

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

Rumours about the Xbox



Microsoft has finally confirmed the existence Series S console, which was leaked ahead of the company’s tweet. According to reports from WindowsCentral, both the Xbox Series S and Series X are set to launch on 10 November.

According to WindowsCentral, sources have said that in addition to the entry-level Xbox’s $299 price-tag, the console will also be available with a $25 per month Xbox All Access financing option. The Xbox Series X is rumoured to cost $499, with a $35 per month Xbox All Access financing option.

The publication is estimating that the entry-level Series S will be “around as powerful as the Xbox One X” and geared towards 1080p monitors with better frame rates.

The Series X on the other hand, will have 4K resolution and 60 frames per second (FPS) as standard, with some games featuring 120 FPS in multiplayer.

Price wars

While Microsoft has been scant on details, its new budget console is likely being released in an attempt to undercut competitors in an increasingly competitive industry. Microsoft’s next console will launch in an environment with several low-cost options available to consumers.

Ahead of the 2019 holiday season, Nintendo released the Nintendo Switch Lite, which was a lower-priced version of the Nintendo Switch console, dedicated entirely to handheld play. This has proven to be a success for Nintendo, which sold almost 2m units within 10 days of launch – and that was before the pandemic resulted in a boom for the gaming industry.

With Sony’s planned release of the PlayStation 5 later this year, the Japanese company also plans to release two consoles at different price points, though the devices do not stray far from one another in terms of design. Both consoles share a similar white body, with the more budget-friendly version shipping as a digital-only system, which does not have a disc drive.

While the pricing of video game consoles is an important factor for consumers, it could also play an important role in determining what the best-selling console of the next generation will be.

With the last generation of consoles, the PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One at a ratio of more than two-to-one, according to Forbes. This was in part due to the cost of the Xbox One at release, which was $499, compared to Sony’s $399 PlayStation 4.