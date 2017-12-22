Year-end takeaway: Silicon Republic’s top story choices of 2017

As we prepare to bow out for a well-earned rest, the Siliconrepublic.com team has selected its favourite sci-tech stories from 2017.

Dublin is Europe’s digital capital and it stands to gain from Brexit. But it also runs the risk of losing its fair and fun side, writes editor John Kennedy.

It is with great pride that we present the publication of Irene Fogarty’s award-winning essay as the inaugural recipient of the Mary Mulvihill Memorial Award.

What is the secret to the success of the Finnish education system? John Kennedy discovers that the answer lies in diversity, inclusion and equality.

Menstrual-tracking app Clue is using data to help users get to know their bodies better, advancing health research at the same time. Ellen Tannam decided to find out a little more.

It’s unlikely that robots are going to bring Oscar Wilde’s work-free creative socialist utopia into being, writes Eva Short.

Revelatory BBC documentary No More Boys and Girls shows how our micro-behaviours toward children perpetuate an unequal society, writes managing editor Elaine Burke.

Those following the latest technology in fintech will no doubt have heard about blockchain, but its reach could extend to everything we know. Colm Gorey reports.

Laura Keogh is one of Ireland’s leading lights when it comes to the world of space law, and she’s keen to ensure we’re ready for the future, writes Colm Gorey.

Do you doubt yourself in work? Sports psychologist Gerry Hussey is here to talk you through dealing with imposter syndrome, with some help from Careers editor Jenny Darmody.

There’s no doubt about the fact that we need more women in STEM. We know that. Luckily, so do these amazing role models. Jenny Darmody rounds up 14 of the best.