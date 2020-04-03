Accenture’s latest acquisition is Seattle-based Yesler

Accenture has acquired B2B marketing services firm Yesler, which has worked with companies such as Microsoft, Zillow and Mindtree.

On Thursday (2 April), multinational professional services business Accenture announced that it has acquired Seattle-headquartered B2B marketing services firm Yesler.

Yesler, which was founded in 2004, has worked with companies such as Microsoft, Mindtree, Code42, Zillow and Xbox. It runs global marketing programmes and operations at scale for numerous other brands.

The business is comprised of two segments; one that provides full-service digital marketing and managed services; and another that provides strategic resourcing solutions.

Yesler also has offices in Portland, Philadelphia, London, Toronto and Singapore. Its 400 employees will now join Accenture.

Mike Kichline, CEO of Yesler, said that joining Accenture would provide the business with a global scale.

“Together, our capabilities provide a differentiated, data-driven approach that companies can use to position themselves strategically and deliver on the ambition of sustainable growth.”

Strengthening marketing services

The acquisition of Yesler is the latest in Accenture’s string of purchases this year, which includes embedded software firm ESR Labs, cybersecurity business Context Information Security and data consultancy firm Mudano.

In a statement, Accenture said that the acquisition will help strengthen and scale Accenture’s B2B marketing services, adding depth in offerings such as account-based marketing, customer advocacy, sales enablement and marketing automation.

Manish Sharma, group chief executive for Accenture Operations, said that he is excited to have Yesler join the team. “Yesler’s expertise in B2B has given them a unique understanding of how businesses make purchase decisions – insights that empower marketers to influence purchasing decisions at critical stages, enabling them to achieve growth and adapt their operating models for continued success.”

Accenture Interactive group chief executive Brian Whipple added: “B2B marketing has become extraordinarily complex, and at the same time, buyers expect the same ‘Amazon-like’ interactions they experience as consumers.

“B2B marketers are seeking to leverage best practices from B2C while also addressing the specialised needs of B2B. The addition of Yesler allows us to enhance the complete set of B2B services we provide our clients – from strategy and creative to implementation and ongoing management.”