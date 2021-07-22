Zoom has expanded its platform to include apps and events

As remote and hybrid working look set to stay, Zoom is expanding its business beyond video calls.

Video conferencing giant Zoom is now offering several new apps and events features as part of its bid to serve the hybrid workforce.

Its newly launched virtual event feature, Zoom Events, is an all-in-one platform for users to create a range of interactive and immersive virtual events. The platform, which was first announced earlier this year, gives users the ability to produce and manage ticketed live events for co-workers or external audiences.

The company’s other big new addition, Zoom Apps, allows users to embed third-party apps within their Zoom meetings. There are more than 50 apps available for use with the platform, including project management, note-taking and white-boarding applications.

“I’m thrilled to see our platform vision expand through Zoom Apps and Zoom Events as the world embraces hybrid work, empowering the workforce today and into the future,” said Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom.

“These innovations will enhance the ways in which we connect and collaborate with our colleagues, clients, friends, family members and others, improving productivity and collaboration while maintaining elements of fun and wellbeing.”

Productivity apps such as Asana, Mural and Hive will be made available through the Zoom Apps Marketplace.

Visual communications platform Mural will allow users to collaborate in real-time over Zoom using digital sticky notes, drawings, diagrams, images and more.

Hive, meanwhile, will let users take notes, manage projects and collaborate during Zoom meetings. The app automatically syncs with calendar events that are linked to meetings on Zoom, and organisers can use the notes feature to create an agenda and share it with attendees prior to a meeting. The notes can be edited at any time during a meeting and shared externally after the call has finished.

With Asana, teams can create, edit and assign tasks within Zoom meetings. Billy Blau, head of business and corporate development at Asana, said the company is deepening its collaboration with Zoom, with the aim of “providing essential tools for the future of work”.

“Together, we’re helping our shared customers reimagine meetings so they can spend less time coordinating and more time on the work that matters most,” Blau added.