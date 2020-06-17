Zycada exits stealth with $19m in funding and plans to take on Amazon

Zycada has emerged from stealth, announcing the appointment of a new CEO and plans to help e-commerce retailers compete with Amazon.

On Tuesday (16 June), Californian e-commerce business Zycada emerged from stealth, announcing that it has raised $19m in funding. The start-up’s funding has been led by Khosla Ventures, with participation from Cervin Venturers and Nordic Eye Venture Capital.

Zycada’s aim is to offer a faster e-commerce experience for online shoppers, with the development of an approach that improves “time to interact” (TTI) speeds.

In a statement, the start-up said that its platform can make TTI speeds 10 times faster than those on Amazon, which could enable online merchants to achieve faster online shopping experiences. The start-up said that its platform can push TTI below 500 milliseconds.

Zycada’s technology

Founded in 2016 by Subbu Varadarajan and Roy Antonyraj, the start-up has created a solution that can uniquely fingerprint e-commerce sites and anticipate user interactions in an attempt to work ahead of customers as a personal concierge.

For advanced online shopping applications, Zycada’s bots are micro-programmable, allowing merchants to uniquely customise the shopper’s experience to meet their specific needs. The company’s technology integrates with existing content delivery networks (CDNs), and requires no code changes.

According to Zycada, its solution can be installed and running in a few hours. John Hamm, operating partner at Khosla Ventures said that the start-up already counts multiple Fortune 500 companies among its customers.

Hamm added: “Zycada has real market momentum before they’ve even exited stealth. The team is solving a critical business problem for a target market that is being fuelled by big macro trends.”

Funding plans

With its $19m in capital, Zycada plans to accelerate product development further and expand its go-to-market efforts.

In a statement, the start-up said: “The e-commerce market will expand rapidly in the coming years, especially as public health concerns radically reshape consumer behaviour and further accelerator the transition from brick-and-mortar stores to online shopping.”

The business said that large e-retailers have struggled to match “Amazon’s speed and market dominance” which is why Zycada has set its sights on speeding up transactions for other online businesses.

As part of the investment deal, the company has welcomed Preetish Nijhawan, managing partner at Cervin Ventures to its board of directors.

Zycada has also appointed James Brear as president and CEO of the business. Prior to joining the e-commerce business, Brear was CEO and president of Veriflow, which was acquired by VMWare in August 2019.

Brear commented: “The current pandemic will permanently alter consumer behaviour in a way that will only hasten that growth. However, for the vast majority of e-retailers to capture more of this burgeoning market, they need to overcome massive speed and performance limitations.”

The CEO said that Zycada’s approach “eliminates” bottlenecks with the goal of “levelling the playing field between e-retailers and Amazon.”

Co-founders Varadarajan and Antonyraj will now serve as CPO and CTO, respectively.