Dropbox is a welcoming place for everyone, and we do our best to make sure people feel supported and connected at work. Groups like Women at Dropbox, Latin@s, Black Dropboxers, and Pridebox (for LGBTQ employees and allies) are a big part of that effort.
Adrienne Gormley reveals how to navigate the future of work
Adrienne Gormley from Dropbox reveals how to navigate the future of work, deal with tech shortages and make millennials feel at home.
How to find top talent in the ever-changing world of work
The search for top talent is changing. Neil Frye is the global head of recruitment, operations and technology at Dropbox. Here, he talks about how companies such as Dropbox adapt its strategies in order to find the cream of the crop.
7 key takeaways from an evening with Dropbox’s leaders
Make everyone responsible for customer experience, give your employees time to think, and make sure you have local knowledge for local markets. This is just some of the advice given by Dropbox’s leaders at an event in its Dublin HQ.
At Dropbox London, our team work to expand our business offering. Siliconrepublic.com spoke to partner account manager Helena Horsburgh, EMEA marketing manager Kim Maniovich, enterprise account strategist Alex Stewart and strategic account executive Mike Connors to find out what working here is really like.
What’s the key to sparking the creative process? At SXSW, we spent time with some of the most creative podcasters, writers, and musicians to learn their secrets.