Accenture will acquire Symantec’s cybersecurity services from Broadcom

Symantec’s portfolio of cybersecurity services includes global threat monitoring and analysis through a network of security operation centres, threat intelligence and incident response services.

Accenture looks set to become an even more formidable player in security services, after announcing its plans to acquire Symantec’s cybersecurity services business from Broadcom.

Chipmaker Broadcom purchased Symantec’s enterprise division in August 2019, in a deal worth $10.7bn. The deal was said to be one of the largest sales in cybersecurity history. After the deal, Symantec’s enterprise security business became a division of Broadcom and is now headquartered in Mountain View, California.

The cybersecurity services unit includes more than 300 employees who serve top-tier organisations across a diverse range of industries, including financial services, utilities, health, government, communications, media, technology and retail.

Symantec’s portfolio of cybersecurity services includes global threat monitoring and analysis through a network of security operation centres, real-time adversary and industry-specific threat intelligence, and incident response services.

Its six security operations centres are located in the US, the UK, India, Australia, Singapore and Japan. Its managed security services business is supported by a proprietary cloud-based platform that delivers a steady stream of technical and cyber adversary threat intelligence through a customisable portal.

A comprehensive managed services platform

The acquisition will make Accenture Security one of the leading providers of managed security services, further enhancing its offerings to help companies rapidly anticipate, detect and respond to cyberthreats.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet said: “Cybersecurity has become one of the most critical business imperatives for all organisations regardless of industry or geographic location.

“With the addition of Symantec’s cybersecurity services business, Accenture Security will offer one of the most comprehensive managed services for global businesses to detect and manage cybersecurity threats aimed at their companies.”

Senior managing director of Accenture Security, Kelly Bissell, added: “Companies are facing an unprecedented volume of cyber threats that are highly sophisticated and targeted to their businesses, and they can no longer rely solely on generic solutions.

“This acquisition is a game-changer and will help Accenture provide flexibility rather than a ‘one size fits all’ approach to managed security services. With Symantec’s cybersecurity services business, we can now bring clients our combined expertise fine-tuned to their industry with tailored global threat intelligence powered by advanced analytics, automation and machine learning.”

Fusing unique services

Symantec’s cybersecurity services vice-president and general manager, John Lionato, said that the acquisition marks a huge opportunity for the company’s clients and “cyber warriors around the globe”, as it enables the two businesses to fuse the unique services, capabilities and solutions that they have developed, in order to deliver “the next generation of cybersecurity services.”

The announcement comes after a series of acquisitions that Accenture has made in the cybersecurity industry, including the purchase of companies such as Deja vu Security, iDefense, Maglan, Redcore, Arismore and FusionX. Accenture said that these purchases demonstrate the company’s “commitment to investing in and innovating advanced threat intelligence and cybersecurity solutions”.

The news comes shortly after Accenture announced its plans to acquire CRM platform Maihiro in a bid to strengthen its SAP capabilities.

The Accenture logo on an office building. Image: josekube/Depositphotos