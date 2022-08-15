Amazon gets go-ahead to build two more data centres in Dublin

The proposed site had faced objections by environmental groups, while there continues to be concerns on the strain data centres can put on Dublin’s energy grid.

Tech giant Amazon has secured permission to build two new data centres in Dublin, despite environmental group objections.

The two centres are being developed on a 3.75 hectare site in Clonshaugh Business and Technology Park in North Dublin. Amazon has been granted permission to to demolish the existing former Ricoh building for its new buildings.

The data centres will each be in two-storey buildings with a gross floor area of 12,875 sq m and 1,445 sq m. The larger building will have solar panels at roof level.

The proposal includes ancillary structures such as a sprinkler tank, pumphouse, security building, MV building and the provision of two additional MV substation rooms.

It is estimated that there will be between 15 and 58 staff at the data centres when completed, while up to 400 staff will be involved in the construction, Independent.ie reports.

There had been objections to the proposal by environmental groups Gluaiseacht and Not Here Not Anywhere. According to Independent.ie, the latter group said the proposed use of diesel emergency generators would result in fossil fuels being used on the sites.

The tech giant already has an Amazon Web Services data centre at the Clonshaugh location and received approval last year to build two other data centres in the technology park, DatacenterDynamics reported.

Energy grid concerns

Ireland continues to attract a great deal of data centre developments from hyperscalers such as Facebook and TikTok. But concerns have been raised due to the growing amount of energy these sites use.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office show the percentage of Ireland’s electricity taken by data centres rose to 14pc last year. This was more than the electricity consumed by Ireland’s rural residential dwellings, which stood at 12pc.

Last year, EirGrid predicted that data centres could account for a quarter of the country’s electricity usage by 2030.

In January, the state-owned power operator confirmed that it will not connect new data centres in Dublin for the foreseeable future, due to too much constraint on the grid. It added that data centre applications will only be considered for other parts of the country on a case-by-case basis.

South Dublin County Council recently voted to ban any further data centre developments, claiming there is a lack of capacity in the region. This decision is currently being challenged in a high court case by Irish-owned Echelon, The Irish Times reports.

In Janurary, Echelon received €855m in funding to complete four data centres in Ireland, two of which are located in Dublin.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.