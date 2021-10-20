Louth’s Anord Mardix acquired by US manufacturing company for $540m

Flex made the purchase from Bertram Capital, the previous owner of Anord Mardix, in a bid to increase its growth in the data centre market.

Louth-headquartered Anord Mardix has been acquired by US manufacturing company Flex in a $540m all-cash deal.

The transaction is expected to close at the end of this year, subject to regulatory approval.

Anord Mardix was purchased by Flex from private equity firm Bertram Capital. This firm acquired Louth-based power distribution and manufacturing company Anord Control Systems in 2017 for $48.6m, before merging it with UK-based Mardix in 2018 to form Anord Mardix.

The combined company focused on producing products for the data centre and cloud computing sectors, and now has operations in EMEA, Asia-Pacific and the US.

Flex, which has a presence in 30 countries worldwide, said the acquisition would strengthen its business in the areas of power and data centres.

“With Anord Mardix, Flex’s business will be better positioned to capture rising global demand for data centre power solutions,” said Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex.

James Peacock, CEO of Anord Mardix, added that his company “primarily markets critical power directly to data centre operators”.

“By joining Flex, we will be able to build out Anord Mardix’s comprehensive range of end-to-end power systems for critical data facilities, leveraging Flex’s expertise and efficiencies in advanced manufacturing and global supply chain.”

Anord Mardix is on track to generate around $360m in revenue this year and it expects further growth into the future as it and Flex expand in the US and Asia-Pacific regions.

This acquisition is not Flex’s first move in the Irish market. The company has six locations in Ireland and more than 500 employees.

It’s not the only company making investments in the increasingly competitive data centre market. This week, a Dubai-based investment group headed up by a billionaire announced it was investing in Irish data centre company Dataplex.

