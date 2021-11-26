Dublin IT firm Auxilion taps into rise of hybrid work with new division

The company said cloud and IT services will be important for hybrid businesses, and identified healthcare and financial services as key growth sectors.

Auxilion, an Irish digital services company, is investing €2m in a new division to help businesses switching to long-term remote and hybrid work strategies.

This modern workplace division will focus on cloud and IT products and services, utilising artificial intelligence, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Azure. The aim is to help business customers streamline operations and enhance their security, and support new work environments that have emerged since the start of the pandemic.

Dublin-headquartered Auxilion said the division was created to meet significant customer and market demand, offering tools to help with the governance, collaboration and productivity challenges that remote work environments have created.

It anticipates demand in all industries as businesses adapt to the hybrid work approach, but believes sectors such as healthcare and financial services will serve as major growth areas due to an increased level of governance and compliance required for these industries.

This is not the first expansion Auxilion has announced this year. The IT company said in June that it was creating 110 new jobs to expand its workforce in Ireland and the UK as it looks to reach €60m in revenue by 2024.

The new modern workplace division will be led by Auxilion CTO Donal Sullivan, and will serve as the cornerstone of the company’s research and development in the future.

Sullivan said the Covid-19 pandemic has changed misconceptions about how employees have to work, as remote working became necessary for many businesses during lockdown.

“In order to embrace these new work practices, organisations need to equip themselves to handle the long-term proliferation of dispersed teams, blended work environments, increased collaboration demands, complex security requirements and communications challenges,” he added.

Auxilion CEO Philip Maguire claimed that the future of working has become “the existential question” for employers globally.

“It’s therefore critical that businesses understand the preferred employee experience for the future and are clear about what type of hybrid or flexible work environment is required to support the business strategy. Ultimately, they need to develop a technology roadmap to align business needs and employee expectations,” Maguire said.

