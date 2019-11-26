What are the predicted trends for this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

EBay has announced that 1.1m people in Ireland will shop for bargains on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Online marketplace eBay has publishing its findings that 35pc of people in Ireland, amounting to 1.1m individuals, have plans to shop during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.

Kantar undertook the study on behalf of eBay, analysing the shopping habits of 1,000 adults. The overall estimated spend in Ireland stands at €142m.

According to the findings, the most popular items bought on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are electronic products and devices. More than half of survey respondents said they had made an electronic purchase.

Organic online searches for bargains are predicted for 75pc of consumers, while a third will look to social media to keep abreast of the latest offers.

Vice-president of global customer experience at eBay, Derek Allgood, said: “This research suggests that Irish buyers are looking for smarter ways to make their euro stretch that bit further, hence the significant interest in Black Friday deals.

“Many of the shops will be mobbed between 29 November and 3 December, so online is a great place to start, and complete, your shop.”

Sustainable shopping

The study also revealed that sustainability is valued by customers in Ireland. Among those who are aware of the global shopping event, 41pc cited sustainable purchases as important and expressed hoeps to shop with smaller businesses to facilitate that.

More women than men were found to support the concept of sustainable shopping during this period

Small businesses

On the back of the published findings, Allgood has urged shoppers to buy from small Irish businesses. With the average expected spend for each person amounting to €130, the site has teamed up with Irish businesses to offer discounts of between 10pc and 40pc until 3 December.

He added: “Consumers are price sensitive and love a bargain, so ebay.ie has worked with some of the amazing Irish sellers we support through our small business Retail Expansion Programme, to bring the best deals to shoppers.

“We will promote several Irish sellers on ebay.ie, which will give their brands and businesses fantastic visibility given the huge number of consumers who use ebay.ie.

“Standing out is particularly important during this competitive trading season and it’s part of our global strategy to support the local markets in which we operate.”