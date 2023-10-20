‘In healthcare tech, the only constant is change’

Blackrock Health’s CIO Mike McCann discusses new technologies and the skills shortages these create in the healthcare sector, as he announces 60 new IT, data and clinical roles.

Mike McCann is the group chief information officer (CIO) at Blackrock Health, where he manages the IT teams at Blackrock Clinic, Galway Clinic and Hermitage Clinic.

Prior to his current role, which he has held for nearly two years, McCann gained 15 years of experience in leading digital health projects across Ireland, the UK and Europe with a focus on implementing technology in clinical settings.

“My team and I work to ensure that the [IT] infrastructure is reliable, scalable and secure to support both clinical and administrative needs as we grow as an organisation. We also partner with several technology vendors and service providers to deliver critical services in the most efficient manner to our patients, staff and consultants.”

‘Addressing cybersecurity challenges in healthcare requires a multifaceted and proactive approach’

What are some of the biggest challenges you’re facing in the current IT landscape and how are you addressing them?

Many healthcare systems struggle with interoperability issues, hindering the seamless exchange of patient information between different systems and providers. We have a strategy to invest in interoperable platforms where we can exchange data in real time with our key stakeholders.

Investments such as our single electronic health record system improves data sharing and patient care coordination. Reducing the disparity users experience when accessing information is a win-win for all stakeholders, as outcomes improve and systemic efficiencies are gained.

This disparity can also manifest as aging IT infrastructure and legacy systems which impede agility and innovation. To address this, we have embarked upon a significant application modernisation programme where we have transitioned a number of legacy applications to the cloud, which has in turn offered a significant reduction in risk to the organisation.

‘We often see a shortage of IT professionals with expertise in healthcare technology’

Another typical challenge in our industry is scale, especially within data. The sheer volume of healthcare data generated daily is ever increasing and can overwhelm existing IT systems and processes. Investing in scalable data storage solutions, implementing robust data governance practices, and transitioning to cloud-based solutions to manage and analyse healthcare data effectively can help tackle this challenge.

We often see a shortage of IT professionals with expertise in healthcare technology. In conjunction with our colleagues in HR, we have developed specific talent acquisition and retention strategies but there is a need to partner with educational institutions too, as well as provide training and development opportunities to bridge this gap with a particular focus on those with clinical experience who are looking to expand their IT skills and knowledge.

As a result of Blackrock Health’s investment in technology, we will be creating 60 new jobs in the organisation that will be a mix of clinical, IT and data roles.

What are your thoughts on digital transformation in a broad sense within your industry?

When it comes to delivering healthcare and supporting technological infrastructure, we are at an inflection point. Digital transformation is no longer a nice-to-have item on C-suite agendas, but an essential and robust set of actions that are critical to the ongoing sustainability of the organisation as well as enabling future growth and scalability.

‘The power of digital transformation in healthcare is not just about technology; it’s about saving lives’

This technological evolution has fundamentally reshaped the way medical institutions operate, improving patient care, efficiency and overall outcomes. With the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), healthcare providers can access patient information instantly, leading to more accurate diagnoses and offer personalised treatment plans. However, implementing digital transformation initiatives can be challenging due to the need to redesign existing processes and the recognition of a significant investment with technology adoption, as healthcare providers often have to make a large leap in their digital capabilities given the slower pace of change previously.

Ultimately, the power of digital transformation in healthcare and hospitals is not just about technology; it’s about saving lives and improving the overall quality of healthcare on a global scale.

Sustainability has become a key objective for businesses in recent years. What are your thoughts on how this can be addressed from an IT perspective?

Sustainability is indeed a vital objective for Blackrock Health, and we take a multifactorial approach to address it. We work in collaboration with other departments and stakeholders to develop and implement sustainable IT strategies that align with Blackrock Health’s broader sustainability objectives.

Blackrock Health’s future initiatives are focused particularly on energy efficiency and green procurement, remote services, physical paper reduction, and monitoring and reporting.

There is no escaping that data centres and IT infrastructure consume substantial energy. To reduce the carbon footprint, we are looking to invest in the latest energy-efficient hardware and employ advanced cooling techniques both within our own IT infrastructure and see it as a differentiating factor that influences which organisations we work with both in terms of IT service and equipment.

Incorporating sustainability into IT practices not only aligns with environmental and corporate social responsibility goals but can also lead to cost savings through reduced energy consumption and improved efficiency.

What big tech trends do you believe are changing the world and your industry specifically?

It’s a truism but in the sphere of healthcare technology, the only constant is change. There are several industry trends which show promise for patients in Ireland and across Europe.

First of all, we are seeing an ever-growing sophistication in the utilisation of robotics within Blackrock Health as we continue to evolve our practices. Our surgeons are increasingly operating alongside robotics, allowing for more precise and minimally invasive surgeries whilst reducing patient recovery times.

Equally, the growing emphasis on data and AI has brought positive change in the industry. Interpreting data and deriving meaningful evidence helps to support operational changes, allowing us to respond in real time with agility to issues as they emerge. In preventive care, data analytics and machine learning algorithms are constantly being designed to predict disease with more accuracy, which in turn allows healthcare professionals to intervene proactively.

We can enhance the patient experience by implementing technologies that improve access to healthcare information, streamline appointment scheduling, foster increased patient education and support virtual and follow-up care. Technologies such as generative AI will likely be at the forefront of the patient experience of the future and will enable huge advances and efficiencies in how we operate as an entire health system.

What are your thoughts on how we can address the security challenges currently facing your industry?

Information security is always among our highest priority concerns. Healthcare organisations handle the most sensitive patient data, making them attractive targets for attackers. We are continuously measuring and aiming to strengthen Blackrock Health’s cybersecurity measures through regular training, implementing robust controls and having a clear response plan.

Addressing cybersecurity challenges in healthcare requires a multifaceted and proactive approach. It involves technology, policies, employee training and ongoing vigilance to adapt to evolving threats. Collaboration among healthcare organisations, technology providers and regulatory bodies is also crucial to enhance overall cybersecurity resilience in the industry. As IT professionals, we can support this by staying actively engaged in industry through networking and cultivating partnerships to share best practices and stay informed about emerging trends and solutions.

