Aid:Tech and Irish Red Cross use blockchain to track charity donations

Dublin blockchain start-up Aid:Tech has partnered with the Irish Red Cross to launch a new app that could revolutionise the relationship between charity donors and beneficiaries.

The new TraceDonate app enables donors to give to beneficiaries and appeals in a fully transparent way. The app will allow individual donors to donate funds to individuals, groups, and appeals that are created and managed by each NGO and charity. Donors can also view and track their contribution history within the app, and stay informed through mobile notifications of how donated funds are being used.

‘From initial contribution to end-use, TraceDonate will benefit individual donors, recipients, organisations, NGOs and charities themselves’

Through the TraceDonate app, end beneficiaries will receive donations directly from individual donors.

From blockchain to brands to beneficiaries

Organisations, NGOs and charities will be provided with individual branded sections to allow users to donate to different organisations with ease.

“By partnering with a company as innovative and ambitious as Aid:Tech, we hope to empower those who support the work of the Irish Red Cross to track their donations and in turn further promote transparency in the sector,” said Liam O’Dwyer, secretary general of the Irish Red Cross. “We want to become the benchmark for the donation process, and our relationship with Aid:Tech provides us with that opportunity.”

Also commenting on the announcement, Scott Kelley, chief operating officer of Charities Institute Ireland, said: “It is great to see two world-leading brands, Aid:Tech and the Irish Red Cross, come together for the greater good. I have no doubt that this partnership is just the beginning and we warmly welcome more organisations to follow suit by integrating an added layer of security and transparency to their donation process.”

Aid:Tech’s platform enables aid, welfare, remittances, donations and healthcare to be digitised and delivered through blockchain technology in a completely transparent manner, helping governments and corporates to tackle some of the most entrenched issues in their fields.

Founded in 2014 by Joseph Thompson and Niall Dennehy, Aid:Tech claims to be the first company in the world to deliver international aid to Syrian refugees using blockchain technology. The company recently signed a €1m funding deal with investors including SGInnovate and BlockAsset Ventures.

Chief operations officer Dennehy is set to speak at Inspirefest 2019.

“Having an organisation like the Irish Red Cross as the first to utilise our TraceDonate app is not just a vote of confidence for Aid:Tech, but for the mainstream use of blockchain technology,” said Grace Ma, director of product development at Aid:Tech.

“From initial contribution to end-use, TraceDonate will benefit individual donors, recipients, organisations, NGOs and charities themselves.”

