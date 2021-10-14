BT launches AI security platform to help firms prevent cyberattacks

BT is pushing further into the security space with Eagle-i, which uses AI and automation to detect and neutralise cyberattacks before they can cause damage.

In response to growing cyberthreats globally, UK telecom giant BT has launched a new security platform that uses AI to predict and prevent cyberattacks.

After taking a multimillion-pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security earlier this year, the London-based company is pushing further into the security space with the Eagle-I platform.

Using AI and automation, Eagle-i aims to predict, detect and neutralise security threats before any damage is caused. Designed to self-learn after each attack, the platform can constantly improve its effectiveness across a multi-cloud environment.

“By blending human oversight with real-time monitoring and automated decision-making, we can proactively detect anomalies and update your protections against next-generation threats,” BT’s website section on Eagle-i reads.

Recent research from BT found that there has been a 50pc increase in malware traffic over the past six months. This coincides with a global shortage in skilled cybersecurity professionals, exposing organisations to risk.

“Security is now at the top of the boardroom and government agenda – yet many organisations are seeing their cyber risks increase to unmanageable levels,” BT Security managing director Kevin Brown said.

“This situation demands a new, proactive approach. Eagle-i leverages the latest advances in AI and automation to continually monitor, learn and evolve so customers can stay a step ahead of cybercriminals.”

Eyes on cybersecurity

Earlier this year, BT made its first major third-party investment in cybersecurity since 2006 by acquiring a majority stake in Silicon Valley-based risk management start-up Safe Security.

BT CEO Philip Jansen said at the time that the investment was part of BT’s intention to grow in the global cybersecurity sector.

“Adding Safe to BT’s proactive, predictive security services will give customers an enhanced view of their threat level, and rapidly pinpoint specific actions needed to strengthen their defences,” he said.

“Already one of the world’s leading providers in a highly fragmented security market, this investment is a clear sign of BT’s ambition to grow further.”

Based in the UK, BT has operations in more than 180 countries and reported revenue of more than £21bn last year. In February, BT announced it would recruit for 70 new jobs in Dublin for its new procurement company BT Sourced.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.