Tackling digital transformation in the automation industry

C Two’s Tobias Gundhus discusses the major tech trends affecting the automation industry, and why companies need to be wary of getting sidetracked by the ‘latest shiny objects’ in tech.

Tobias Gundhus is the co-founder and chief technology officer of C Two, an automation management platform. With a background in software development and artificial intelligence (AI), Gundhus helped develop C Two’s platform, which aims to increase the efficiency and scalability of automation and robotic process automation (RPA) technologies.

As part of his responsibilities, Gundhus ensures that the company’s solutions are scalable, reliable and aligned with current trends.

“My goal is to create a future where automation is indispensable for business success, simplifying daily tasks and driving significant value,” he says.

What are some of the biggest challenges you’re facing in the current IT landscape and how are you addressing them?

One of the most significant challenges in IT is keeping up with the rapid pace of technological advancements. To address this, I’m always exploring new tools and technologies, reading blog posts and event summaries and following industry influencers. Staying informed and engaged with the tech community about the latest developments allows me to identify innovations that could benefit our business or clients.

Another challenge is building trust in automation technologies. We address this by demonstrating the effectiveness and advantages of our solutions, ensuring they meet the highest standards. Trust is also built through careful listening to and understanding customer needs before proposing changes. This approach helps us establish closer relationships with our clients. It’s important for them to understand our capabilities, and it’s equally valuable for them to see the benefits first hand.

What are your thoughts on digital transformation in a broad sense within your industry? How are you addressing it in your company?

Digital transformation is hugely important for organisations to maintain competitive advantage, attract and retain the best talent, and enhance operational efficiency. Unfortunately, the rapid introduction of new technologies can jeopardise progress and lead companies astray from their objectives.

At C TWO, our teams are innately drawn to solve problems rather than chasing the latest shiny object. Take generative AI for instance. It’s important that our product evolves to include GenAI, but it’s more important that we’re doing so in a way that solves customer problems and delivers transformation that will move enterprises forward.

Moreover, we focus on integrating technologies in a manner that aligns with our long-term strategy and client needs. We believe in a customer-centric approach where feedback and real-world application guide our development process. This ensures that the solutions we implement are practical, scalable and genuinely beneficial.

Additionally, we invest in continuous learning and development for our employees, empowering them with the skills needed to leverage new technologies effectively. This not only enhances our internal capabilities but also fosters a culture of innovation and adaptability.

Sustainability has become a key objective for businesses in recent years. What are your thoughts on how this can be addressed from an IT perspective?

From an IT perspective, sustainability involves implementing green technology, optimising resources, reducing waste and simplifying processes. Companies should seek out technology solutions that minimise their carbon footprint and support eco-initiatives.

Look for providers that use energy-efficient data centres. Providers that leverage advanced cooling techniques and renewable energy sources can significantly cut down on the energy consumption associated with data storage and processing.

Choose providers that offer scalable and efficient cloud solutions. Optimised cloud resource usage helps reduce the need for physical hardware, leading to lower energy consumption and reduced electronic waste.

Opt for providers that use automation technologies – minimising the need for physical hardware and reducing operational overhead.

Ensure the provider follows best practices for creating resource-efficient software. This includes optimising code for efficiency and using algorithms that require less computational power.

‘Addressing security challenges requires a community-oriented approach’

What big tech trends do you believe are changing the world and your industry specifically? Which of these trends are you most excited about and why?

Artificial intelligence and automation are two of the most transformative technology trends reshaping our world and industry. I am particularly excited about AI technologies that enhance productivity for both companies and individuals, such as ChatGPT and AI agents that function as personal assistants – scheduling meetings, taking notes and assisting with research.

Just last week, I booked a meeting with my product team to explore how we could integrate GenAI into our platform. Before the meeting, I took a walk, my thoughts flowing as I spoke into my ChatGPT assistant. It felt like having an invisible advisor, capturing my ideas, weighing the pros and cons, asking critical questions, and helping me identify gaps or challenges I might not have thought of.

By the time I returned to my desk, ChatGPT had transformed my scattered thoughts into an organised strategy document, ready for the meeting. During the discussion with my team Fireflies.ai transcribed every word of the meeting while I focused on the conversation. Afterward, I plugged the notes into ChatGPT, which identified key points, gave me a good baseline for the needed research and helped me craft a high-level project plan.

AI has turned my chaotic head and oftentimes disjointed thoughts into streamlined and productive workflows.

Within the automation industry, Microsoft tools such as Copilot and Power Automate are becoming essential in business transformation. These tools revolutionise operations by enabling any worker to leverage automation for process optimisation.

What are your thoughts on how we can address the security challenges currently facing your industry?

Addressing security challenges requires a community-oriented approach. Listening to customers and adhering to established procedures are crucial steps. At C TWO, we prioritise staying current with security trends and integrating them into our development processes. Building strong relationships with customers is essential for maintaining trust in our security systems.

Continuous improvement is vital, and collaboration with industry professionals ensures that we leave no loopholes for attackers to exploit. Safeguarding our clients’ data while leveraging new technologies involves creating an environment where everyone is conscious of safety measures. Implementing comprehensive security protocols secures all potential vulnerabilities, ensuring our clients’ networks and sensitive information are well protected.

