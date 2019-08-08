CafePress reportedly caught up in breach affecting 23m customers

US custom product retailer CafePress faced harsh criticism over privacy missteps that exposed customer data.

Popular custom t-shirt online market CafePress suffered a data breach in February 2019 which exposed sensitive information of more than 23m of their customers, including passwords.

Troy Hunt, the operator of hack-tracking website Have I Been Pwned, first heard rumours in mid-July that the hacked details such as email addresses, physical addresses, names, phone numbers and more were circulating around forums online. The service subsequently sent out an email to its users informing them of the breach, which is how many came to learn of the event.

Critically, many of the exposed passwords were encoded in base64 SHA1, a particularly weak encryption network to use and one that security experts have decried as an outdated method given how many superior alternatives are currently available.

Users who accessed CafePress through third-party applications such as Facebook and Amazon, however, did not have their passwords compromised.

CafePress has yet to make an official announcement in response to the revelations, and so the breach remains unverified. However, reports have emerged that users were asked to reset their passwords when logging in, ostensibly due to an update to the company’s password policy.

Pretty disingenuous of CafePress to mask a data breach of names, mobiles, and street addresses under a password policy update. pic.twitter.com/t7RUt6pRKH — darren (@darrenpauli) August 5, 2019

Reports also emerged this week that UK challenger bank Monzo discovered that almost 500,000 PIN numbers had been stored for almost six months in a part of the company’s internal system that employees had access to.

Information was stored in this way for users who had either requested a reminder of their card number or who had cancelled a standing order.

Meanwhile, Honda, just as it was gearing up to release its quarterly earnings, stored 40GB of highly sensitive company data on an unsecured Elasticsearch database. It revealed information such as the company’s security systems and networks, technical data on its IP addresses and operating systems, and what patches they had.

It essentially provided the blueprints to would-be threat actors to launch a massive cyberattack, leading for the incident to be dubbed a “hacker’s dream”.