EU data protection supervisor calls for regulation of ‘misleading’ social media

EU data protection supervisor Giovanni Buttarelli says relying on the goodwill of tech companies to regulate themselves is not enough.

The Cambridge Analytica and Facebook scandal’s aftershocks are still reverberating around the world and a well-timed statement from Giovanni Buttarelli shows the EU is deadly serious about the need to regulate social media and big tech companies with a firm hand.

Cambridge Analytica fallout

The opinion, published on 19 March, will likely get more attention in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica affair and the drastic effect it is continuing to have on Facebook’s stock value and indeed the public’s opinion of the social network.

Buttarelli also told reporters on Tuesday 20 March that national authorities from across the EU should form a task force to investigate the possibility that Cambridge Analytica and Facebook broke the bloc’s stringent data protection laws. “None of us may succeed alone. A joint action is needed”, Buttarelli said.

‘The scandal of the century’

He posited that the recent revelations could become “the scandal of the century”. While he did not want to resort to scaremongering, Buttarelli said the “problem is real and huge” and added that national authorities are already communicating across the EU.

In the opinion published earlier this week, Buttarelli noted the original utopian vision for the internet is no longer tenable: “This digital ecosystem has connected people across the world with over 50pc of the population on the internet, albeit very unevenly in terms of geography, wealth and gender.

“The initial optimism about the potential of internet tool and social media for civic engagement has given way to concern that people are being manipulated, first through the constant harvesting of often intimate information about them, second through the control over the information they see online according to the category they are put into.”

Virality drives profits

He noted also that virality is a commodity many of these companies often rely on: “Viral outrage for many algorithm-driven services is a key driver of value, with products and applications that are designed to maximise attention and addiction. Connectedness, at least under the current model, has lead to division.”

Buttarelli also said that the often-touted AI systems used by many companies are not reliable : “Artificial Intelligence systems – the market for which is also characterised by concentration – are themselves powered by data and will – if unchecked – increase the remoteness and unaccountability of the decision-making in this environment.”

Online manipulation is “a symptom of the opacity and lack of accountability in the digital ecosystem”, Buttarelli wrote.

GDPR will change things

While the data protection authorities do not yet have the power to conduct EU-wide inquiries, they could still voluntarily create a taskforce – much like the one set up in the case of the recent Uber investigation. In just a few months, GDPR will change this, putting more power in watchdogs’ hands and raising the spectre of steep fines.

Irish DPC Helen Dixon said her office is “following up with Facebook Ireland in relation to what forms of active oversight of app developers and third parties that utilise their platform is in place”.

The president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani has invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to speak at a hearing, while the UK parliament also summoned him to give evidence to MPs.

The data protection supervisor concluded by saying: “It is not enough to rely on the goodwill of ultimately unaccountable commercial players. We need now to intervene in the interests of spreading more fairly the benefits of digitisation.”

Giovanni Buttarelli. Image: European Parliament/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)