CIOs facing growing pressure over tech ROI as investment continues

A new report has found that a majority of orgs experience financial benefits from integrating environmental technologies.

95pc of chief information officers (CIOs) are investing in new technologies to create new revenue streams, as pressure over return-on-investment (ROI) mounts.

That’s according to tech service provider Logicalis’ Global CIO Report 2025, which surveyed 1,000 CIOs across the world to gain insights into current trends in the tech leadership space.

The report, which was released today (19 March), revealed that 85pc of CIOs report a growing pressure for technology to demonstrate tangible business impact in their organisations, as cyberattacks and breaches rise worldwide – the report found that 88pc of organisations experienced cybersecurity incidents in the last 12 months, with nearly half (43pc) experiencing multiple breaches.

64pc of CIOs acknowledge that their next-generation tech investments have yet to deliver anticipated returns, indicating a growing gap between investment and realised value. Despite this, responding CIOs remain optimistic, with nearly all (94pc) actively exploring how next-gen technologies can support commercial growth. These technologies include artificial intelligence, machine learning and internet of things.

Logicalis suggested that this “forward-looking approach” signalled that CIOs recognise the “strategic importance of technology as a means of business development”.

There were also some other positive findings from the report, particularly when it comes to sustainability investments. 91pc of responding CIOs reported direct financial benefits from integrating environmental technologies, with more than half (53pc) of this cohort reporting significant financial benefits.

This success has resulted in further investment, with 95pc of organisations increasing their environmental technology initiatives. The majority of CIOs also view IT as core to the success of their organisation’s sustainability goals.

“What’s particularly striking is how environmental technology has moved beyond being simply a compliance exercise or corporate responsibility initiative to become a genuine driver of business value,” says Neil Eke, CEO of Logicalis UK and Ireland.

“We’re seeing a clear correlation between sustainable technology and commercial returns. This convergence of environmental and commercial success gives businesses real cause for optimism – it demonstrates that doing the right thing will create tangible business advantages.”

In the past few years, SiliconRepublic.com has heard from a number of cybersecurity leaders about how the role of CIOs and CISOs is evolving in an organisation’s hierarchy – and this report reflects this belief. An overwhelming number of CIOs (94pc) agreed that the role of a CIO is becoming a key part of shaping business strategy and direction, with the same percentage of CIOs regularly reporting to the board on ROI.

“This evolution of the CIO role reflects a deeper truth about modern business: technology is no longer adjacent to business success – it is intrinsic to it,” says Bob Bailkoski, global CEO of Logicalis Group.

“For almost every business, technology has become the primary engine of innovation, growth and resilience. With this dependence comes a new expectation of CIOs – they’re no longer just enablers of business strategy but drivers of commercial success.

“Whether through maintaining a keener focus on ROI from next-generation technologies, optimising security spending or maximising the financial benefits of sustainability initiatives, technology leaders need to seek out the right investments and partnerships that can help them deliver on their business goals.”

