Cisco resolves vulnerability in Webex video conferencing platform

A vulnerability in Cisco’s Webex video conferencing platform is one of two major issues that the company resolved in the last week.

Cisco has fixed a “high-severity” vulnerability in its Webex video conferencing platform, after it was discovered that strangers could access password-protected meetings without any authentication.

On Friday (24 January), the company wrote about the vulnerability, saying: “An unauthorised attendee could exploit this vulnerability by accessing a known meeting ID or meeting URL from the mobile device’s web browser.

“The browser will then request to launch the device’s Webex mobile application. A successful exploit could allow the unauthorised attendee to join the password-protected meeting.”

Security issues

The unauthorised connection attempt could have been made from either an iOS or Android device. The company said that the unauthorised attendee would have been listed as a mobile attendee in a video conference, which may have alerted users to an unwanted viewer.

The company confirmed that the vulnerability has been addressed and that no user action is required. The issue affected Cisco Webex Meetings Suite sites and Cisco Webex Meetings Online sites for versions earlier than 39.11.5 for the former, and 40.1.3 for the latter.

A few weeks before this vulnerability was announced, the Californian business reported two other high-severity flaws on 10 January.

One of the flaws enabled remote attackers to execute commands through the Webex video conferencing platform, while the other affected the web user interface of Cisco IOS and Cisco IOS XE Software.

A flaw in Cisco’s administrative management tool

More recently, however, Cisco confirmed that there was a critical vulnerability in its administrative management tool for Cisco network security solutions.

On Wednesday 22 January, the company published a security advisory on the vulnerability, which could have allowed an unauthenticated, remote attacker to bypass authentication and execute arbitrary actions with administrative privileges on an affected device.

The networking hardware company said: “The vulnerability is due to improper handling of lightweight directory access protocol (LDAP) authentication responses from an external authentication server.

“An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending crafted HTTP requests to an affected device. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to gain administrative access to the web-based management interface of the affected device.”

Cisco has since released software updates to resolve this issue, which could have affected security solutions such as firewalls.