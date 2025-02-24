Citizens’ jury wants an AI healthcare regulator in Ireland

Among their 25 recommendations, the jury also advocated for more funding and training to support AI adoption in the sector.

Two dozen jurors representing the Irish population have made a series of recommendations to the government to promote the “safe, ethical and inclusive use of AI” in the country’s healthcare system.

Among their recommendations, the jury wants the government to set up an independent regulator and a commissioner to oversee AI, alongside creating a national strategy to chart the technology’s course in the Irish healthcare industry over the next five years.

The citizens’ jury was organised by the Irish Platform for Patient Organisations, Science and Industry, and convened between September and December 2024 to offer the public’s perspective around the adoption of AI in Ireland’s healthcare sector.

According to their sentiments, which were published today (24 February), the early deployment of AI tools in the healthcare system with human oversight and control will help alleviate the pressures on the industry, pioneer advancements in treatment and empower individuals to take a more active part in their own health.

However, in order to maintain the security and compliance around the usage of sensitive health data in AI systems, the jurors recommend a statutory regulator, which would develop and enforce the standards for AI usage, including its licensing, monitoring and enforcement within the industry. While an independent commissioner for AI in healthcare would serve as a “public interest watchdog” protecting patient rights, the jury added.

Although there was support for the automatic enrolment of health data to train AI, the panel agreed that there must be an option for patients to receive diagnosis or treatment without AI involvement “where feasible”, while being “clearly informed” of their data usage and given the option to opt out.

In addition, the 25 recommendations passed by the jury also include additional legislation to “close gaps” within the EU AI Act in the country, as well as special legal provision to protect health data relating to AI.

Moreover, the panel called for the allocation of “adequate” multi-year Government funding to invest in “quality” AI systems for healthcare in Ireland and a task force to develop a contingency plan in case of an AI failure in the sector.

Specific training for medical professionals and students around AI in healthcare and funding for additional research in the area were also recommended. While some recommendations were not passed, including an assessment of the technology’s use for mental health treatment.

University College Cork’s Prof Richard Greene is an obstetrician and gynaecologist, as well as the HSE’s chief clinical information officer. He is a member of the oversight panel which guided the jury, and according to him, AI is an “aid to healthcare professionals, not a replacement”.

“As a healthcare professional, I welcome the jury’s strong emphasis on keeping humans at the heart of patient care. AI can support us in enhancing decision-making and in delivering better outcomes.

“To avoid unintended consequences, its use requires continuous oversight, rigorous evaluation and clear accountability, with humans firmly in the loop.”

While juror Kim Lennard said that regulation is “just a piece of the puzzle”.

“As AI becomes a bigger part of healthcare, we need a strong, independent regulator that listens to a wide range of voices and then acts in our interests. This body should make sure that AI is used responsibly, ethically and in a way that truly benefits patients – while holding those who misuse it accountable.

“We’re also calling for clear policies and laws to protect patient rights and ensure AI in healthcare meets the needs, values and expectations of the public.”

The jury’s recommendations come just days after Ireland’s AI Advisory Council made its own set of recommendations for the Government, including advocating for the creation of independent organisations, specific guidelines and calls to improve education around the use of this technology.

