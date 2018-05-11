Are you prepared for a cybersecurity emergency?

Every business needs a cybersecurity strategy – how does yours measure up?

Cybersecurity strategy is no longer an issue solely for the IT department. With increasing public awareness of the value of data as well as the increase in breaches, attacks and other cyber-criminal activity, companies and organisations would be remiss not to have a solid, multilayered plan in place to combat such threats.

Cybersecurity plan requires multiple layers

A good cybersecurity plan needs to be both proactive and reactive, with worst-case plans ready to be deployed and a more continuous cyber hygiene policy. There is a wide array of threats to keep an eye on, from insider threats and unsecured administrator accounts, to poor management of sensitive customer data and weak employee passwords.

While awareness of breaches and cybersecurity is on the rise, an IBM report from March 2018 found that 77pc of 2,800 security and IT leaders said they did not have a formal cybersecurity incident plan in place. Almost half of the professionals surveyed said their response plan was ad hoc, if one existed at all.

Skilled security staff and investment in technology such as AI are just some of the methods organisations are seeking to create a solid cybersecurity foundation.

“Organisations may be feeling more cyber-resilient today, and the biggest reason why was hiring skilled personnel,” said Ted Julian, co-founder of IBM Resilient. “Having the right staff in place is critical but arming them with the most modern tools to augment their work is equally as important.”

SMEs under threat

It’s not just large corporations such as Equifax and Under Armour that are being targeted either – SMEs and small-scale organisations are also under threat, according to a Verizon investigation into data breaches.

Check out this useful infographic from Varonis to see which crucial steps your organisation needs to work on.