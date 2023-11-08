66pc of Irish business plan to upgrade their cybersecurity

Dell’s Digital Pulse Survey suggests many Irish businesses are struggling to deal with the growing number of cyberattacks and are looking to enhance their sustainability with technology.

The latest Dell Technologies Digital Pulse Survey – conducted in association with the Executive Institute – suggests that 66pc of Irish businesses plan to invest in their cybersecurity in the coming year. The survey took responses from more than 150 Irish business leaders.

The vast majority (93pc) of these business leaders also said they took steps to improve their data protection over the past 12 months. However, the survey also suggests that businesses are struggling to deal with the number of cyberattacks taking place.

Nearly 65pc of the respondents said the growing number of cyberattacks is the main barrier to enhancing the security of their companies. The second biggest barrier was a lack of in-house cybersecurity skills, which was the main barrier for 13pc of the respondents. Meanwhile, 9pc listed outdated technology and upfront cybersecurity investment as the main barrier.

In July, a report by Experis Ireland provided insights into the talent shortages in the Irish IT employment market and emphasised the shortage of cybersecurity personnel.

The Dell survey also suggests most businesses are adopting to flexible and remote working models, as 68pc of the business leaders said they have taken measures to mitigate associated cybersecurity risks.

“It’s clear that cyber risk continues to weigh heavily on business leaders as they advance their digital transformation plans,” said Dell Technologies Ireland MD Catherine Doyle. “Proactive and timely action will be vital to strengthening cyber defences.”

Technology for sustainability

Meanwhile, the survey claims that Irish businesses are turning to technology as a way to achieve their sustainability goals. More than 80pc of business leaders said technology has positively impacted their sustainability goals, with 37pc using technology to improve energy efficiency.

Nearly 25pc said they are using technology facilitate hybrid or remote working, while 20pc said technology is helping them to reduce carbon emissions. Nearly half of the business leaders said they are considering replacing outdated technology in the next 12 months to reduce their energy costs.

“As businesses work to enhance their cyber resilience, it’s also positive to see the role of technology in driving sustainable innovation,” Doyle said. “From using technology to increase energy efficiency and facilitate remote working to achieving operational efficiency, digital transformation can help leaders shape a more sustainable future.”

