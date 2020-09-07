Ransomware attack targets Belfast-based Cygilant

Cygilant has confirmed it was subject to a ransomware attack and that the company is now working closely with third-party forensic investigators and law enforcement to understand the incident.

Cygilant, a threat detection and cybersecurity business with offices in Boston and Belfast, has confirmed that it was subject to a ransomware attack.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Cygilant’s chief financial officer, Christina Lattuca, said: “Our cyber defence and response centre team took immediate and decisive action to stop the progression of the attack. We are working closely with third-party forensic investigators and law enforcement to understand the full nature of the attack.”

Lattuca said that the company is “committed to the ongoing security” of its network and to continuously strengthening all aspects of its security programme.

The company has not confirmed whether or not it has paid the ransom.

Cygilant, which recently announced 65 new jobs at its Belfast security operations centre, employs more than 100 people globally. The firm focuses on sectors such as finance, education, healthcare and retail. When entering the European market through its Belfast operations, the company received $455,000 in backing from Invest NI.

NetWalker ransomware

Brett Callow, a ransomware expert and threat analyst from Emsisoft suggested that the cyberattack was caused by NetWalker ransomware, which can be rented by threat groups through its ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) model, which is sold on the dark web.

The file-encrypting malware scrambles a victim’s files and exfiltrates the data to the hacker’s servers.

According to ITPro, the ransomware first appeared in August last year but has seen a “sudden uptick” in use. McAfee has said that the group behind NetWalker are similar to hacking groups Maze and REvil, in that they threaten to publish victims’ data if ransoms are not paid.

According to McAfee, NetWalker RaaS “prioritises quality over quantity” and rents its technology out to Russian-speaking internet users who have experience with large networks.

The cybersecurity company said: “People who already have a foothold in a potential victim’s network and can exfiltrate data with ease are especially sought after. This is not surprising, considering that publishing a victim’s data is part of NetWalker’s model.”

Screenshots of Cygilant’s internal network files and directories have reportedly appeared on the dark web site associated with the NetWalker Group. At the time of TechCrunch’s report, the files had been deleted which, according to Callow, often happens when a company has agreed to pay a ransom or negotiate with hackers.