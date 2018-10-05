CyrusOne gets go-ahead to build a €400m data centre campus in Dublin

Vast cluster of data centres in southwest Dublin continues to grow.

Dallas-headquartered global data centre business CyrusOne has been granted planning permission to build a €400m data centre at Grange Castle Business Park in Dublin.

Grange Castle and the nearby Profile Park are already home to a cluster of global data centre campuses including those of Microsoft, Equinix, Digital Realty and Google, which embarked on a €150m expansion there this year.

Last year, Siliconrepublic.com saw documents pertaining to a CyrusOne agreement with South Dublin County Council that indicated an extensive layout across nearly 15 acres of land and that on completion will employ nearly 70 people.

According to a report in the Irish Independent this morning (5 October) the planned data centre will extend over 349,000 square feet and will be separated into two adjoining blocks.

The project is expected to involve up to 250 building personnel during an eight-month construction period.

Dublin doubles down on digital

CyrusOne is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in carrier-neutral data centres and provides colocation and peering services. At the end of 2017, the company owned 45 operating data centre facilities in 12 markets, including the US, the UK and Singapore.

Founded in 2001, the company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York in 2013. It has assets worth $4.3bn under management and, in May, reported Q1 revenues of $196.6m, up 32pc on the previous year.

Earlier this year, CyrusOne completed the acquisition of Zenium, a European hyper-scale data centre provider with four properties in London and Frankfurt.

The news of CyrusOne’s new data centre coincides with Colt Technology Services’ plans to expand its Dublin fibre footprint by 150km to an overall footprint of 300km of fibre capable 100Gbps bandwidth.

In recent weeks, we also reported that Facebook officially opened its new €300m data centre park in Clonee, Co Meath, adding to the growing cluster of data centres in and around Dublin.

Data centre player Equinix has also acquired an 8.2-acre site in Ballycoolin in a €5m deal to accommodate more data centres as data volumes soar.