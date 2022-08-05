How cybercriminals sell credit cards and VPN data on the dark web

A team of cybersecurity researchers found VPN credentials to companies were the most expensive category of financial data sold online.

Cybersecurity experts have found that stolen credit card data, VPN access credentials and other confidential information can be bought for as little as $8 on dark corners of the web.

Researchers at SpiderLabs, the hacking and investigation wing team in cybersecurity company Trustwave, conducted an extensive study into what cybercriminals charge for various stolen items, such as credit cards, bank accounts and passports on the dark web.

In a blog on Wednesday (3 August), Trustwave said that it found a repository of financial and identity records along with VPN access to organisations being sold online illegally. This was akin to how legitimate businesses price and sell their products on websites.

According to an FBI Internet Crime Report, reported incidents of credit card fraud in the US resulted in nearly $173m worth of losses for victims in 2021.

Why sell?

But why are these valuable records being sold by the criminals when they can use it themselves? The SpiderLabs team thinks the answer lies in expediency and convenience.

“Criminals opt to sell credit card and driver’s license information wholesale instead to quickly cash out and to avoid the time and trouble required to use the assets,” the team wrote in the blogpost.

“Generally, threat actors’ activity is divided into business fields, someone is digging, attacking, and others are selling data or extracting user information and using it to obtain money. If the hacker or group does not know how to use the stolen information – they sell it.”

It was also found that in most cases, what is being sold on a forum was previously sold or used by a hacker, meaning that a buyer does not always get first-hand hacked data.

Apart from credit cards and bank accounts, stolen data being sold on the dark web include access to organisations through their VPNs, social security numbers, driver’s licenses, as well as forging supporting documents to prove ownership of some of these documents.

VPN access and credit card details

For credit cards being sold online, the price can be as low as $8 in the US and as high as $1,500 in the US, EU and Asia. The general price range for different kinds of credit cards being sold in Europe illegally is between $25 to $1,500. In general, the higher the limit, the pricier the card.

Meanwhile, access to stolen bank accounts can cost anywhere between $100 to $3,000 in all three markets.

“The higher the amount that can be stolen, the more expensive the purchase. Additionally, the price correlates to how easy it is to access the bank account as some banks might not be easier for a criminal to fool,” SpiderLabs said.

“The seller usually mentions the balance on that account along with the victim’s physical address. This can be done to hint at the target’s potential level of wealth, a toney address in Los Angeles or New York City might garner more interest from a buyer.”

VPN access credentials were found to be the most expensive category of data being sold on the dark web.

“This is logical considering what a threat actor can do once inside an organisation. Everything from stealing money, corporate espionage, IP theft, seeding malware and planting ransomware are all on the table once access is gained.”

In one instance, the team found an ad that asked for $5,000 for access to an unnamed corporate network. Another was priced at $2,5000 for VPN credentials to a Korean company with an estimated $7bn revenue.

“If a company has a solid cybersecurity defence in place even this level of access might not be enough to do severe damage,” SpiderLabs said.

“The ability to use that access for malicious purposes will be limited in environments that are fairly restricting, use network segmentation and check for anomalies.”

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.