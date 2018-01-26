Weekend takeaway: We are all living in the data age

ENTERPRISE

Weekend takeaway: We are living in the data age
Image: GaudiLab/Shutterstock

We are living in the age of data and so everything you need to know about privacy, new technology and you is right here in this handy round-up.

Hey Alexa, Amazon’s Echo has arrived in Ireland with some sound apps

Amazon Echo Dot (second generation). Image: Zapp2Photo/Shutterstock

Home automation revolution finds its voice as Echo makes its way to Irish shores.

21 useful tips to help you protect your personal information online

Knight with shield

How can we shield our privacy in the digital age? Image: By frantsev/Shutterstock

Here are some top tips for taking better care of your personal data.

Irish and British people have much more Viking DNA than we thought

Image: Nejron Photo/Shutterstock

Extensive research into the genetic spread across Ireland and Britain has found that we have massively underestimated Irish Viking heritage.

This is what you need to do to get your dream job

dream job

Image: Sunny studio

Have you ever not heard back from a job application and wondered why? Or felt like you had no clue what employers are actually looking for? This week in Careers, we tried to answer those questions.

Ireland’s first master’s degree in AI driven by spectre of a skills shortage

From left: Paul Sweetman, director, Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet; Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD; and Paul Healy, CEO of Skillnets. Image: Andres Poveda

Industry-driven master’s degree is a powerful statement of intent from Ireland, the AI island.

Civil servant jailed in Ireland for selling citizens’ data

Image: Andriano.cz/Shutterstock

Case stands as one of the most serious data breaches every uncovered in Ireland.

T5 data centre campus will boost Cork’s credentials as Ireland’s next big data hub

An artist’s impression of the new T5 data centre campus in Cork. Image: T5

Cork could be the new go-to location for data centre campuses as Dublin runs out of power capacity.

Amazon go: Major Dublin data centre given green light to build

Amazon sign

Amazon sign. Image: Eric Broder Van Dyke/Shutterstock

While Apple still languishes in the quagmire of objection to planning permissions, Amazon has managed to come out the other side.

Nanotechnology breakthrough could shape future of electronics design

Image: science photo/Shutterstock

A new breakthrough in nanotechnology standard could see computers have eternal memories.

Meet Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, cloned monkeys inspired by Dolly

Hua Hua

Zhong Zhong’s twin, Hua Hua. Image: Qiang Sun and Mu-ming Poo/ Chinese Academy of Sciences

More than 20 years after the cloning of Dolly the sheep, Chinese researchers have unveiled two monkeys cloned using the same process.