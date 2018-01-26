Weekend takeaway: We are all living in the data age

We are living in the age of data and so everything you need to know about privacy, new technology and you is right here in this handy round-up.

Home automation revolution finds its voice as Echo makes its way to Irish shores.

Here are some top tips for taking better care of your personal data.

Extensive research into the genetic spread across Ireland and Britain has found that we have massively underestimated Irish Viking heritage.

Have you ever not heard back from a job application and wondered why? Or felt like you had no clue what employers are actually looking for? This week in Careers, we tried to answer those questions.

From left: Paul Sweetman, director, Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet; Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD; and Paul Healy, CEO of Skillnets. Image: Andres Poveda

Industry-driven master’s degree is a powerful statement of intent from Ireland, the AI island.

Case stands as one of the most serious data breaches every uncovered in Ireland.

Cork could be the new go-to location for data centre campuses as Dublin runs out of power capacity.

While Apple still languishes in the quagmire of objection to planning permissions, Amazon has managed to come out the other side.

A new breakthrough in nanotechnology standard could see computers have eternal memories.

More than 20 years after the cloning of Dolly the sheep, Chinese researchers have unveiled two monkeys cloned using the same process.