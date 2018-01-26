Weekend takeaway: We are all living in the data age

We are living in the age of data and so everything you need to know about privacy, new technology and you is right here in this handy round-up.
Hey Alexa, Amazon’s Echo has arrived in Ireland with some fairly sound apps
Home automation revolution finds its voice as Echo makes its way to Irish shores.
21 useful tips to help you protect your personal information online
Here are some top tips for taking better care of your personal data.
Irish people have much more Viking DNA than we once thought
Extensive research into the genetic spread across Ireland and Britain has found that we have massively underestimated Irish Viking heritage.
This is what you need to do to get your dream job
Have you ever not heard back from a job application and wondered why? Or felt like you had no clue what employers are actually looking for? This week in Careers, we tried to answer those questions.
Ireland’s first master’s degree in AI driven by spectre of a skills shortage
From left: Paul Sweetman, director, Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet; Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD; and Paul Healy, CEO of Skillnets. Image: Andres Poveda
Industry-driven master’s degree is a powerful statement of intent from Ireland, the AI island.
Civil servant jailed in Ireland for selling citizens’ data
Case stands as one of the most serious data breaches every uncovered in Ireland.
New T5 data centre campus will boost Cork’s credentials as Ireland’s next data hub
Cork could be the new go-to location for data centre campuses as Dublin runs out of power capacity.
Amazon go: Major Dublin data centre given green light to build
While Apple still languishes in the quagmire of objection to planning permissions, Amazon has managed to come out the other side.
Nanotechnology breakthrough could change future of electronics design
A new breakthrough in nanotechnology standard could see computers have eternal memories.
Meet Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, cloned monkeys inspired by Dolly
More than 20 years after the cloning of Dolly the sheep, Chinese researchers have unveiled two monkeys cloned using the same process.