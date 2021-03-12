Data breach at Fastway Couriers hits thousands of shoppers

A cyberattack on the parcel delivery company has compromised personal details of more than 440,000 customers receiving deliveries.

Fastway Couriers has confirmed that one of its IT systems was subject of a cyberattack, which was identified on 25 February.

The data breach means that 446,143 shoppers’ names, addresses, emails and/or phone numbers have been compromised. The breach may have affected both customers in Ireland and in other jurisdictions.

According to Fastway, the compromised data relates to deliveries, in-flight or undelivered parcels over a period of around 30 days from mid-January onwards.

The company said no other personal data such as financial information has been compromised or stored on any of its systems.

The breach was identified by Fastway’s third-party IT development contractor on 25 February and was fully mitigated by 9am on 26 February. The IT contractor advised Fastway of the breach on 2 March.

On learning of the breach, Fastway said it advised the Data Protection Commission and the Gardaí. It also made a requisite data breach submission to the Data Protection Commission.

In a statement, Fastway CEO, Danny Hughes said it’s distressing that the company’s system was compromised by a malicious attack. “I deeply regret that people’s personal data has been compromised and I apologise to our clients and their customers,” he said.

“I want to stress that nobody’s financial data was at risk and the issue is limited to delivery information only. We will continue to work closely with the DPC, the Gardaí and our clients to manage this situation in line with best practice.”

If customers have any concerns about whether or not they have been affected by the breach, they are advised to contact Fastway directly.

The Irish Data Protection Commission has confirmed to Siliconrepublic.com that it is was notified of the breach last week and is currently investigating it.

The breach comes almost a year after the first restrictions were announced as a result of Covid-19. With many physical stores closed, many consumers turned to online shopping and parcel deliveries.