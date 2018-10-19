Weekend Takeaway: Adding up the future of data

Everything you wanted to know about data science but forgot to ask, including the future of banking, careers in data and pressing issues such as ethics.

Data science will be the linchpin of future personalised banking services, Bank of Ireland’s Colin Kane tells John Kennedy.

Blockchain is at a tipping point, going from ideation to solving real-world problems. And Deloitte’s EMEA Blockchain Lab in Dublin is at the heart of the action.

Deirdre Dempsey has decades of experience dealing with data analytics, stemming from a strong foundation in mathematics.

Maths is a major part of entering the field of data science but there’s a lot more to it than that.

Machine learning and AI systems need data to function, but they also need to be actively protected. IBM researcher Dr Irina Nicolae is applying her skills to these complex issues.

With media organisations constricted more than ever by dwindling revenues and greater content demands, will data journalism be their greatest weapon?

ASOS’s lead data scientist, Ben Chamberlain, shares his advice for those who want to follow in his footsteps.

Data science is more than just a summation of hard skills. You need certain soft skills if you want to progress, writes data scientist Vin Vashishta.

Data science has grown massively as a discipline in recent years, in part due to how valuable the insights it yields are to businesses. These companies all need data scientists to help them further their enterprise ambitions.

Data scientists need some degree of ethics training. Do companies need to take it a step further and hire dedicated data science ethicists? Could a philosophy degree become a hot commodity in the world of data science?