Weekend Takeaway: Adding up the future of data

Everything you wanted to know about data science but forgot to ask, including the future of banking, careers in data and pressing issues such as ethics.
Bank of Ireland prepares for the Netflix-style future of banking
Data science will be the linchpin of future personalised banking services, Bank of Ireland’s Colin Kane tells John Kennedy.
Deloitte’s Dublin lab is bringing blockchain into the real world
Blockchain is at a tipping point, going from ideation to solving real-world problems. And Deloitte’s EMEA Blockchain Lab in Dublin is at the heart of the action.
How do you become a data science leader? Do the maths
Deirdre Dempsey has decades of experience dealing with data analytics, stemming from a strong foundation in mathematics.
Why working in data science is not just a numbers game
Maths is a major part of entering the field of data science but there’s a lot more to it than that.
How is IBM Research strengthening security in machine learning?
Machine learning and AI systems need data to function, but they also need to be actively protected. IBM researcher Dr Irina Nicolae is applying her skills to these complex issues.
Why data journalism is set to become a big story for years to come
With media organisations constricted more than ever by dwindling revenues and greater content demands, will data journalism be their greatest weapon?
Want to be a data scientist? Here’s what you need to know
ASOS’s lead data scientist, Ben Chamberlain, shares his advice for those who want to follow in his footsteps.
What are the fundamental soft skills you need to succeed in data science?
Data science is more than just a summation of hard skills. You need certain soft skills if you want to progress, writes data scientist Vin Vashishta.
These 8 firms are all hiring in data science right now
Data science has grown massively as a discipline in recent years, in part due to how valuable the insights it yields are to businesses. These companies all need data scientists to help them further their enterprise ambitions.
Will the workplace of the future have an in-house data science ethicist?
Data scientists need some degree of ethics training. Do companies need to take it a step further and hire dedicated data science ethicists? Could a philosophy degree become a hot commodity in the world of data science?