DataSolutions acquired by US-based IT company Climb

With double-digit growth reported over the previous fiscal year, DataSolutions brings to Climb a growing list of partners in the Irish and UK markets.

DataSolutions, the Irish IT and security services reseller, has been acquired by US-based Climb Global Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1991, Dublin-based DataSolutions provides its IT distribution services in the Irish and UK markets, helping customers build and manage hybrid and multicloud infrastructure. It also offers cybersecurity, digital workspace and networking services.

Acquiring DataSolutions gives New Jersey-based Climb access to the Irish and UK markets to expand its IT services distribution business, which it has been running for more than 40 years.

The acquisition also brings to the table a growing list of blue-chip vendors who are DataSolutions partners, such as Check Point, Citrix, Vercara, HPE Aruba, IGEL, Cato Networks and ColorTokens.

“The acquisition of DataSolutions builds upon our goal to strengthen our business with new strategic, cutting-edge technology vendors and bolsters our geographic footprint in western Europe,” said Climb CEO Dale Foster.

“The quality and variety of their vendors will create cross-sell opportunities and enable us to deliver greater value together, positioning Climb as the distributor of choice for partners and resellers.

“Further, DataSolutions has established a robust recurring revenue base, with more than 90pc of its fiscal 2023 revenue coming from existing reseller partners.”

In the year ended March 2023, DataSolutions reported revenue of approximately €126m, which it says signified double-digit growth from the prior fiscal year.

DataSolutions managing director Michael O’Hara said that the acquisition will allow the two companies to bring more value to customers to Ireland and the UK.

“Climb’s commitment to working with cutting-edge vendors and its track record of delivering a professional yet personal service aligns with the standard of quality that our customers have come to expect and fits perfectly with our own company ethos,” O’Hara said.

“There is a synergy between our two organisations, so this is a very positive and exciting phase for the business. The future of DataSolutions is in excellent hands under the leadership of Dale Foster as it integrates into Climb’s global platform.”

