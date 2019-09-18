Dell unveils new servers and data centre solutions

Dell has increased its portfolio of server offerings for the modern data centre, complete with new capabilities and processor optimisation.

Dell has announced a portfolio of new EMC PowerEdge servers, high-performance computer solutions and simplified management integrations with software and public cloud providers, all geared towards addressing the demands of the modern data centre.

The five new Power Edge servers are designed for use with traditional, emerging and multi-cloud workloads. The new servers also offer, according to Dell, faster compute and memory response and benefit from built-in hardware and firmware security The servers newly designed motherboard will also offer better cooling and signal integrity, according to the tech firm.

New capabilities offered by the next-generation services include workload-optimised system designs, efficient total cost of ownership (TCO) and greater bandwidth.

“The modern data centre must embrace traditional and multi-cloud approaches, helping organizations become more agile, deliver new insights from data, and ultimately achieve results faster,” explained Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, president and general manager of server and Infrastructure systems at Dell Technologies.

He continued: “The all-new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers maximize the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor performance to address these needs. We also continue to deliver enhancements to OpenManage, giving customers the power to work more seamlessly with leading software and public cloud vendors.

“Our research and development investments are designed to offer the industry’s best platforms for AMD EPYC processors with the performance, security and flexibility customers have come to expect from PowerEdge.”

Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager of data centre and embedded solutions business Group at AMD, added: “AMD and Dell Technologies have a long-standing history of providing customers with high-performance data solutions.

“The breakthrough design of the new Dell EMC PowerEdge systems continues that collaboration and takes full advantage of the AMD Infinity Architecture and leading security features of AMD EPYC to deliver exceptional performance and TCO to our customers.”

While some of the servers are already available worldwide, some modes will not be released until Octobers, while other models are earmarked for an early 2020 release.