Is digital identity set for its revolutionary moment in a post-Covid-19 world?

With human physical contact discouraged and a need to track potential cases of Covid-19, will the concept of digital identity become the new norm?

The entire world – let alone the working world – has been turned upside down by the outbreak of Covid-19. In the space of a few weeks, countries shut businesses, severely limited travel and almost half the world is now staying at home.

Such a sudden transition to this ‘new normal’ brought a number of concepts to the forefront, among which was the idea of ‘digital identity’. At its most basic level, this might be the swipe card you use to enter your office building.

These cards are now likely gathering dust in drawers across the world as many workers stay home for the foreseeable future. But while digital transformation has been a topic of discussion for years, the sudden need to transform companies with potentially thousands of employees into remote businesses has seen a call by some for digital identity solutions.

Even in the past few weeks and months, digital identity provider ForgeRock closed funding worth $93.5m in the wake of a surge in demand for a secure platform to access cloud services. Meanwhile, governments are quickly transitioning to digital identity systems to bring everything from social welfare payments to marriage licences into the online world.

Biometrics taken out of the cloud

But a digital identity isn’t just assigned, it has to be backed up by proof of ID. This is increasingly being achieved through the concept of biometrics, a collection of an individual’s biological information that can range from a fingerprint to their speech patterns.

Last year, it was predicted by Gartner that by 2022, biometric information will be used by 40pc of businesses for information security. But just a year later, this figure could change drastically.

Yet the very concept of biometrics is not without controversy. You only have to look at the ongoing saga involving the Irish Government’s Public Services Card to see that biometrics without transparent security practices raises a number of serious privacy concerns.

According to David Orme, a senior vice-president at the Norwegian digital identity firm Idex Biometrics, one solution is to take biometrics offline and into a person’s own hands, or in this case a card you put in your wallet.

The idea is that a person’s biometric data – in this case their fingerprint – is stored on a credit card or access card. When a person wants to use it, they press their fingerprint to the card to confirm their identity and a confirmation message is sent to the terminal.

That fingerprint is only stored on the card, Orme said, meaning that it can’t be accessed by a third-party through a central location.

“I think one of the reasons why this type of form factor is so appealing is that it’s not really a scalable fraud because I would have to hack every card as there is no central database,” he said.

So has the onset of the coronavirus pandemic affected the world of digital identity? According to Orme, a noticeable shift is taking place among companies both large and small right now, with a “surprising” lack of awareness of the concept.

Surge in demand

“We’re definitely getting more inquiries,” he said. “I think the market is at the pilot stage. We did an education session for German banks recently and we found that, basically, people aren’t aware [about digital identity]. There’s a huge education process to go through with the companies that are likely to deploy it; the same with end users.”

This same lack of understanding doesn’t seem to be apparent in China, where Idex Biometrics recently secured a deal for its authentication technology on a biometric payment card that can be used by China UnionPay.

This may come as no surprise given China’s reputation as a nation that fully embraces mass surveillance and was recently listed by one survey as the world’s biggest user of biometric data. Since the coronavirus pandemic, this interest has only surged with buses in the city of Guangzhou having tablet devices installed for biometric identification of passengers.

“We’ve been talking to some of our card manufacturing partners there about a sovereign digital currency for all the upcoming events that are planned now in China,” Orme said of one example. “Foreign visitors could be issued with the biometrics smart payment card that would be accepted at sporting event, hotels, etc.”

It appears that in some corners of the rest of the world – and depending on the age of a person – the acceptance of biometric information being used increasingly more in a post-Covid-19 world is growing.

A survey conducted by Idex Biometrics towards the end of last year claimed that 62pc of a group who fall into ‘generation Z’ thinks all banks should offer biometric payment cards to reduce fraud. A study from a few years before found a similar demand for biometric security.

This, Orme said, will only be exacerbated in years to come as people hesitate to touch any public surfaces for fear of contracting the coronavirus or something else.

‘An everyday part of our life’

But despite this eagerness from some, there is still the overarching issue of privacy, especially when it comes to a world changed by Covid-19. For example, the OECD recently gave a number of recommendations on using biometric information for technology used in response to contact-tracing apps, particularly facial recognition.

As debate continues over whether to use centralised or decentralised data collection for these apps, the organisation warned that any solutions must not dive head-first into any platform without taking into account citizens’ privacy.

While many of questions are yet to be answered about where digital identity goes from here, Orme of Idex Biometrics believes that, in time, biometrics will soon be ubiquitous in everything from paying for goods at the supermarket, to using a card with your biological data to access an apartment block.

“I’ve got a high level of confidence that it’ll be an everyday part of our life,” he said. “It’ll be something that we won’t talk about because we accept it.”