DPC sued for ‘failure to act’ on complaint made against Google

The ICCL said Google’s Real Time Bidding system is “the biggest data breach ever recorded” and is in breach of GDPR.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) has been issued a high court challenge, due to claims the watchdog failed to investigate Google’s “Real Time Bidding” (RTB) advertising system.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) said the RTB system is “the largest data breach ever”, as it is used on millions of websites and broadcasting data to tracking companies “billions of times a day”. The organisation said this system is in breach of the GDPR principle that companies “must protect personal data”.

The ICCL said Google’s RTB system selects the ads a person will see when a website or app loads. The council said this system can broadcast private information about an individual to more than a thousand tracking companies “in a split second”.

The civil rights group said the DPC received a complaint about this issue three and a half years ago and claims the watchdog did not investigate or act on this complaint.

“Because Google’s EU operation is based in Ireland, the DPC has the lead responsibility to see that it obeys Europe’s data protection law,” the ICCL said in a statement today (15 March). “In fact, no other EU enforcers can act until the DPC does so.”

The high court action has been brought by ICCL’s senior fellow Dr Johnny Ryan, who first lodged the GDPR complaint against Google and IAB’s RTB systems to the DPC in September 2018.

“The DPC was created to protect us against the illegal collection and use of intimate data about us,” Ryan said. “But it has failed to act in this landmark case, despite the passage of three and a half years and having detailed evidence of Google’s massive and ongoing data breach”.

According to the ICCL, the DPC created a “statement of issues” on what it will investigate on 12 January this year, but data security – “the critical issue of the complaint” – was excluded.

Previous criticism

The DPC has faced criticism in recent years for how it handles GDPR complaints against Big Tech companies in Ireland.

This is also not the first time Ryan has raised concerns about the DPC. He told an Oireachtas Joint Committee on Justice last April that the DPC had failed to resolve 98pc of cases important enough to be of concern across the EU and that the country had become a “bottleneck of GDPR investigation and enforcement”.

Last December, a senior European Commission official warned that the EU’s privacy rules may need to change, with more power put in the hands of EU institutions, if enforcement is not effective.

The DPC was then accused by Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems of improperly lobbying other EU regulators to allow Facebook to bypass user consent requirements for ad-related data collection. But the Irish data watchdog said the claims were “utterly untrue”.

At a Joint Oireachtas Committee meeting yesterday (23 February), Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen called for a review of the DPC and claimed the Irish regulator is “widely considered” to have stepped back in its responsibilities in enforcing GDPR.

