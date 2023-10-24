Ekco acquires Waterford-based Radius to expand Irish presence

The acquisition of Radius is the third IT deal made by Ekco in the past 18 months as SME demand for IT services continues to rise.

Irish cybersecurity and cloud specialist Ekco has acquired Waterford-based managed service provider Radius Technologies.

Founded in 1996, Radius provides end-to-end IT services to small- and medium-sized businesses. Its acquisition brings Ekco’s Irish headcount to more than 400. In total, Ekco has more than 650 employees across Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands.

Steve MacNicholas, CEO of Ekco Ireland, said that he sees “a great fit” between the existing operations of Radius and Ekco in the Irish market.

“Radius now gives us an additional regional presence with their head office in Waterford and a Cork office,” he said. “For the Radius customer base, we can introduce our extensive cybersecurity services through our 24/7 security operations centre in Citywest, Dublin.”

Radius CEO Jerry Buckley said that joining Ekco “makes perfect sense” because their “ambition and vision for the future is something we are 100pc aligned to and want to be a part of”.

“Their approach to excellent customer service and delivering secure and reliable managed services is perfectly in tune with what we do, so its great news for our team, our customers and the senior management team at Radius.”

Ekco, which was founded in 2016 by Dublin-based business partners Blacklock and Jonathan Crowe, said the latest acquisition is its third acquisition in the past 18 months that specialises in servicing the IT needs for organisations with up to 250 employees.

In August 2022, Ekco acquired Irish IT company Unity to enhance cloud services, adding around 80 employees to its team. Before that, it snapped up IT Force and Ortus to meet growing demand in the IT service space.

London-based tech VC firm Corten Capital became a majority shareholder in Ekco a year ago after making an undisclosed investment.

