EngineNode Clonee data centre faces legal backlash for climate impact

If constructed, the Co Meath facility will require 180 MW of electricity annually and possibly generate around 1pc of Ireland’s annual CO2 emissions.

EngineNode’s proposed Clonee data centre that got the green light last month is facing legal challenges from local residents for its potential impact on the climate.

Locals father-daughter duo Mannix Coyne and Amy Coyne have successfully moved the High Court yesterday to challenge An Bórd Pleanála’s decision to allow construction of EngineNode’s data storage facility to go ahead in the 24.5 hectare site, the Irish Times reports.

According to the report, the High Court responded to the Coynes’ claim that the decision to grant the Irish data centre company permission in July was invalid by saying their case raised important points of domestic and EU law.

In November 2019, the company applied for a 10-year planning permission for the development of a data storage facility. The planned campus includes four two-storey data storage buildings, a two-storey office building and a storage centre, among other facilities.

If constructed, however, the Irish Times reports that the facility will require 180 MW of electricity annually and generate around 1pc of Ireland’s annual CO2 emissions – which, the Coynes claim, is not consistent with Irish laws and EU directives on the climate.

Laws cited by include the Planning and Development Act of 2000, the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act of 2015, and the EU Directive on Environmental Impact Assessments.

It was also reported that no construction on the site can be carried out until the matter is settled in court, but an appeal against the stay was not ruled out.

The cost of data centres

This is not the first time the data centre has faced backlash over its potential detrimental environmental impact.

Last year, environmental groups An Taisce and Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) lodged appeals against Meath County Council’s original grant of permission.

They said that Ireland already hosted a disproportionate number of data centres in western Europe and that any additional infrastructure would put pressure on the national grid.

Ireland at the time had 10 data centres under construction that would add 202 megawatts to the grid, while another 31 with planning permission would add 629 megawatts, according to FIE.

Ireland is one of the world’s most desirable locations for data centres. Last year, TikTok joined tech giants such as Google, AWS and Microsoft that have selected the country as a data hub.

According to a report by grid operator EirGrid, data centres will put added pressure on electricity supply in Ireland and could account for 29pc of demand by 2028.