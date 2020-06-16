Interactive EU map shows what Covid-19 travel restrictions are still in place

A new interactive EU map has been released to help show travellers what restrictions are still in place following the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the EU is often considered a unified entity, the Covid-19 pandemic has seen many of its member states take on very different restrictions to help control the spread of the disease. Now, as case numbers fall across the continent, the EU is attempting to get international travel back up and running.

The EU is now lifting internal border controls and has agreed to prolong the temporary restriction on non-essential travel into the EU until 30 June. However, visitors may still be confused over what rules different countries have for allowing tourists to enter and what self-quarantine measures may be in place.

‘Start exploring Europe safely again’

To help lessen the confusion, the European Commission has launched an interactive map and platform called Re-open EU that will provide real-time information on borders and available means of transport and tourism services in member states.

It includes country-specific travel information that can be accessed by clicking on a country on the map and selecting one of a number of options. It also lets a person know before arriving in a country whether services are currently open, such as cafés, tourist accommodation or museums.

“After weeks of confinement, EU internal borders are reopening,” said Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market.

“The Re-open EU website we are launching will provide travellers with easy access to information to help them confidently make their travel plans and stay safe during their trip. It will also help small restaurant and hotel owners, as well as towns across Europe, draw inspiration from innovative solutions developed by others.”

Mariya Gabriel, EU commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth, said the platform is one part of a larger effort to allow people to “start exploring Europe safely again”.