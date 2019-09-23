Facebook suspends ‘tens of thousands’ of apps in privacy investigation

The latest update from Facebook’s app developer investigation has raised even more questions about its privacy woes.

Facebook has reported suspended a slew of apps from its platform for “a variety of reasons” as a result of its app developer investigation, which it began in March of 2018 as part of its response to the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The social media giant explained in a blog post on Friday (20 September) initially idenfitied apps for investigation based on their user base and the level of access they had to data. The company has since also began singling out apps based on “signals” it associates with “an app’s potential to abuse our policies”. If any red flags appeared, Facebook would conduct a more thorough check, which includes a background check on the app’s developer and a technical analysis of the app’s activity.

The latest update far exceeds initial disclosures about app suspensions made in August 2018, in which 400 apps were suspended due to misuse of user data. According to The New York Times, a court filing unsealed by a state court in Boston on Friday puts the number of apps suspended at 69,000. The bulk of these were terminated simply for not co-operating with Facebook’s investigation, while 10,000 were flagged for potentially misusing data.

Renewed privacy fears

The news has brought privacy concerns surrounding Facebook to the fore yet again, although Facebook’s continued court battles have been near-constant since the details of Cambridge Analytica first emerged in 2018.

Facebook made reference to its agreement with the FTC in Friday’s update, an agreement it reached as part of a landmark $5bn settlement meted out in July of this year.

Part of the agreement reached instructed Facebook to incorporate new privacy measures into its platforms, be more vigilant about documenting and resolving privacy risks and to present independent privacy assessments to the FTC.

Facebook is also currently at the centre of a massive US antitrust investigation which has seen some of the largest tech firms in the world – Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook – all being asked to hand over massive caches of internal documents.

Letters sent from the House judiciary committee and its subcommittee on antitrust have asked company executives to turn over information regarding their respective market shares, competitors and justification for some of its more controversial business decisions, such as Amazon’s acquisition of a number of booksellers and Facebook’s decision to cut off Voxer, Vine, Stackla and other apps from its social graph.

Social media icons on mobile screen. Image: Mactrunk/Depositphotos.