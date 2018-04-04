Facebook removes 273 pages and accounts linked to Russian troll farm

Facebook security chief Alex Stamos announces the clampdown on the Internet Research Agency.

Facebook says it has suspended 138 Facebook pages, 65 Instagram accounts and 70 Facebook accounts controlled by Russia-linked propaganda outfit, the Internet Research Agency. The company’s chief security officer Alex Stamos announced the news yesterday (3 April). Stamos added that many of the pages also ran ads, which have been entirely removed.

Authenticity is a crucial pillar for Facebook

95pc of the pages were in Russian, targeting Russian-speakers around the world or Russian residents. Stamos was keen to emphasise Facebook as a platform “built for conversation and human connection” and noted the importance of authenticity in communications at the company.

He said: “The IRA [Internet Research Agency] has repeatedly used complex networks of inauthentic accounts to deceive and manipulate people who use Facebook, including before, during and after the 2016 US presidential elections. It’s why we don’t want them on Facebook.

“We removed this latest set of Pages and accounts solely because they were controlled by the IRA — not based on the content. This included commentary on domestic and international political issues, the promotion of Russian culture and tourism as well as debate on more everyday issues.”

Stamos said locating the pages took “months of work” by Facebook staff. The accounts had spend approximately $167,000 on ads since the beginning of 2015. Much of the content posted on the pages consisted of story requests or political jokes.

Repeated deception

Mark Zuckerberg wrote that the Internet Research Agency “has repeatedly acted deceptively and tried to manipulate people in the US, Europe, and Russia – and we don’t want them on Facebook anywhere in the world”.

Stamos said Facebook would remove every account linked to the Internet Research Agency in the future, as he believes the group are likely to try and evade detection in a number of ways: “We know that the IRA – and other bad actors seeking to abuse Facebook – are always changing their tactics to hide from our security team. We expect we will find more, and if we do we will take them down too.”

According to Zuckerberg: “Security isn’t a problem you ever fully solve. Organisations like the IRA are sophisticated adversaries who are constantly evolving, but we’ll keep improving our techniques to stay ahead – especially when it comes to protecting the integrity of elections.”

GDPR and privacy

Zuckerberg also addressed the implementation of GDPR on a global level, something that many people have been asking questions about in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica furore. He said to Reuters that the company was working on a version of the regulation that would work on a global scale but was reluctant to give details on omissions that may be made: “We’re still nailing down details on this, but it should directionally be, in spirit, the whole thing.”

He added: “We think that this is a good opportunity to take that moment across the rest of the world.”

He noted that “the vast majority of what is required here [for GDPR compliance] are things that we’ve already had for years across the world for everyone”.

Facebook app. Image: Allmy/Shutterstock