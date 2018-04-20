5 handy tips for digital marketing professionals ahead of GDPR

Are you a marketing professional concerned about GDPR? Take a look at these tips.

GDPR has been in the pipeline for quite some time, yet there is still an air of panic as the 25 May deadline looms large.

Digital marketing is a sector that has been vocal in its concerns about the future of email marketing and other strategies it employs daily on a professional basis.

While the regulation itself is dense with legal language and terms, it really is not as intimidating as many might have assumed. The crux of it is the principle of providing the user with more control over their data, and organisations must be able to provide explanations as to why they process or hold said data in certain ways.

Within the pages of the regulation itself, there are numerous references to the importance of plain-language provisions for users or data subjects. Jargon and corporate language are no-go areas, while the principle of freely given and informed consent means saying goodbye to pre-ticked boxes on forms.

From a marketer’s perspective

Yvonne Kiely, director and digital lead in advisory at EY, told Siliconrepublic.com: “From a marketer’s perspective, the collection and usage of data helps inform a multitude, including segmentation, proposition design, channel dynamics and campaign management, to name a few.

“Now, under GDPR, marketers will have to plan, order and justify the data they want to collect; how they are going to ‘process’ or use it at the time of capture; and be sure they know where it sits in order to access it/delete it/share it when requested.”

Take a look at this nifty infographic from email marketing specialist Campaigner to find out what you need to do to comply.