Hardware company Gigabyte reportedly hit by ransomware attack

Customers were left begging for the hardware company to ‘please fix your support site’ after a reported cyberattack early last week.

The Taiwan-based computer hardware company Gigabyte Technology has been hit in a cyberattack by the group RansomExx, according to numerous sources.

The tech website BleepingComputer reported that 112GB of data were stolen from the servers sometime late into the night of Tuesday (3 August) going into the early morning of Wednesday (4 August) last week.

Gigabyte primarily produces motherboards but have also moved into other hardware such as graphics cards and other PC components.

The Chinese news site United Daily News also confirmed the attack but highlighted that production was not affected in the incident.

There were reports of portions of the websites being shut down however, with support services particularly affected. Comments on Gigabyte’s Facebook page include multiple complaints looking for support services, saying there were no other options to avail of help regarding their hardware.

“Great time to factory reset my Aero laptop. Can’t download anything from your website for two days now. Please fix your support site,” said one customer. Another listed their technical specifications after saying: “Because I couldn’t contact you via your website, I’m asking here.”

RansomwareExx is the group responsible for the attack, according to BleepingComputer. Titanhq have posted a detailed description of the group, who it says uses Trojan-based malware to infect systems via email.

Through a protected Word document, a victim’s computer is infected and files are encrypted. A counter is then displayed that counts down with a warning that files will be deleted if the ransom is not paid in time.

By offering to decrypt one file, the group demonstrate its ability to keep its word and return any information stolen.

While the attackers previously only worked with Windows systems, they have since moved to Linux operations as well. The group has also been linked to cybercriminals Defray, who began operations in 2018.

BleepingComputer verified the attack by following a link provided by a source to a non-public RansomEXX page for Gigabyte. From this page, BleepingComputer reported a ransom message that demanded to interact with an official representative and claims to have encrypted a number of documents that are under NDA.