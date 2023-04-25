Google brings generative AI to cybersecurity, taking on Microsoft

Cloud Security AI Workbench unveiled by Google yesterday powers new offerings that its says can address specific security challenges.

Less than a month after Microsoft unveiled a new cybersecurity product that uses the AI powers of GPT-4, Google has announced its own offering in the space.

At the RSA Conference 2023 yesterday (24 April), Google showed off Cloud Security AI Workbench, a cybersecurity suite powered by an AI language model called Sec-PaLM that has been “fine-tuned” for security use cases.

Google said the model incorporates its visibility into the threat landscape and Mandiant’s frontline intelligence on vulnerabilities, malware, threat indicators and behavioural threat actor profiles.

Cybersecurity company Mandiant was acquired by Google last year for $5.4bn to join its cloud services segment.

Google’s Cloud Security AI Workbench powers new offerings that its says can now address three specific security challenges: threat overload, toilsome tools and the talent gap.

It will also feature partner plug-in integrations to bring threat intelligence, workflow and other critical security functionality to customers, with Accenture as the first partner to utilise Security AI Workbench.

“While generative AI has recently captured the imagination, Sec-PaLM is based on years of foundational AI research by Google and DeepMind, and the deep expertise of our security teams,” Google wrote in a blogpost yesterday (24 April).

“This work includes new efforts to expand our partner ecosystem to provide businesses with security capabilities at every layer of the cybersecurity stack.”

Last month, Microsoft launched an AI assistant called Security Copilot, a Chat-GPT style virtual assistant which uses OpenAI software and can integrate with other Microsoft security services.

The system combines OpenAI’s GPT-4 with its own “security-specific model”, which receives more than 65trn daily signals by Microsoft’s global threat intelligence.

In January, experts predicted that AI systems have the potential to shake up the cybersecurity sector by improving defences and creating new possibilities for criminals.

“We have only just begun to realise the power of applying generative AI to security, and we look forward to continuing to leverage this expertise for our customers and drive advancements across the security community,” Google wrote.

