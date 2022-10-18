Irish IT services provider HCS to expand its cybersecurity offering

HCS is looking to expand its cybersecurity services and its team to meet growing customer demand.

Irish IT services provider HCS is investing €1.13m over the next few years to boost its cybersecurity offering.

Less than six months ago, the Waterford-headquartered company announced plans to invest a total of €3.2m in growing its business and doubling its workforce over the next three years. The €1.13m cybersecurity investment is being funded as part of that.

At the time, HCS said the expansion would create 30 new jobs across all areas of its business. It also indicated that due to a growing demand for cyber risk management services, it would be hiring cybersecurity consultants and engineers.

Today (18 October) HCS said it is now looking to hire five technical engineers across cybersecurity as part of the earlier jobs announcement.

These roles will involve managing customer networks both in the cloud and on-premises. The team will also provide security managed services to maintain and improve clients’ security posture on an ongoing basis.

The company is planning to provide a new Fortinet Security Operations Centre (SOC) as-a-service to customers. The centre will be a base for AI and SOC analysts, who will monitor incidents on organisations’ networks 24/7.

The fresh investment will go towards new certifications and upskilling for both new hires and existing employees within the company’s Fortinet and Microsoft security portfolios.

“This investment means that HCS can scale up our capabilities in the cybersecurity space and bring our services to progressive organisations that take security seriously,” said Dan Hegarty, head of sales at HCS.

“We are seeing a huge demand for more secure solutions among our customers. Covid-19 has accelerated security demands around remote working and cloud in particular, while geopolitical moves have resulted in a rise in cyberattacks in recent years.”

The investment will also enable the expansion of HCS services in high-growth areas such as manufacturing, utilities and cloud security.

As well as its Waterford base, HCS has offices in Dublin and Cork. CEO Neil Phelan recently spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about the key sector opportunities the company is capitalising on.

