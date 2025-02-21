Ireland ‘must take an active role’ to enable AI growth

Data centre advocacy groups join forces to tackle industry challenges.

Advocacy organisation Host in Ireland is merging with Digital Infrastructure Ireland, joining their efforts in campaigning for the growth of the country’s digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Merged under the Digital Infrastructure Ireland name, the lobby group also announced the establishment of a Strategic Advisory Board comprised of industry leaders and professional experts to ensure the new organisation’s “partner-driven” vision.

The initial advisory board will be co-chaired by Maurice Mortell, the managing director of data centre company Equinix’s operations in Ireland and Michelle Wallace, the chief operating officer at Host in Ireland.

“The challenges we face as an industry in Ireland are getting serious and require a proactive and robust approach to advocacy and awareness. A lack of policy clarity is putting future investment at risk,” said Mortell.

“The government must take an active role in enabling the next wave of cloud and AI-driven growth, or Ireland will be left behind as other markets seize these opportunities. Digital Infrastructure Ireland is committed to addressing these issues through collaboration, advocacy and proactive engagement with policymakers to ensure the industry can continue to thrive.”

According to Statista, the Irish data centre market is set to bring in nearly $1.5bn revenue just this year. However, data centres are posing increasing pressure on Ireland’s grid by consuming a significant portion of the country’s electricity.

The founder of Host in Ireland, Garry Connolly, said that the industry needs a collective voice to drive the “critical” industry.

“Ireland and the Irish digital infrastructure ecosystem have long been trusted global partners for designing, building and supplying digital infrastructure,” Connolly said.

“While the ecosystem has soared in recent years, the industry here at home faces serious challenges, including energy constraints, sustainability and regulatory uncertainty.

“It’s time to try something new. The CRU consultation should initiate a collaborative effort, bringing together government, agencies and industry leaders to plot a course for Ireland and this trillion-dollar global industry.”

Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Digitalisation and National Development Jack Chambers, TD is expected to give the keynote address at the Digital Infrastructure Ireland launch event set for next week.

