3 technology trends HP expects to see in 2023

HP’s data science and AI solution lead shares his predictions on edge computing, sustainability within IT and the global growth in data.

“We are entering a new era of autonomous machines, personalised retail, smarter cities and optimised supply chains, all driven by data at the speed of now.”

So says Tom Sadler, HP’s data science and AI solution lead in the UK and Ireland. He joined the company at the start of the year, with 11 years of IT experience behind him.

Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com, he shared the tech trends he believes will continue into 2023.

Global data is going to multiply

Sadler said it’s “safe to say” that the amount of data in the world will multiply in 2023 and the years beyond. The International Data Corporation predicts that the global datasphere will grow to 163bn terabytes by 2025.

“The question is, how are we going to put all of this to good use. Thanks to platforms like Power BI and Tableau, ‘big data’ is no longer the preserve of major organisations.

“Companies of all sizes are starting to see that data is part of their IP, and a valuable asset that needs to be mined.”

As the amount of data grows, Sadler said one of the biggest challenges companies will face is to promote data literacy.

“Data needs to become part of every company strategy,” he explained. “Company leaders are great at getting people behind a clear vision of where a company is going – data teams need to be able to show how data will help them to get there.

“More than our ability to decipher data and extract nuggets of wisdom from it, data teams will be judged on how well we articulate these insights so our fellow leaders can act on it in ways that deliver the most value.”

Edge computing will redefine our technology use

Sadler also spoke positively about the potential of edge computing – which brings computing closer to data sources to improve response times.

He said examples of this technology were clear at this year’s FIFA World Cup, as the stadiums, players and footballs were equipped with tech “that could allow them to semi-automate offsides”.

“We’re moving to an era in which sensors will be everywhere and inanimate objects will have the intelligence to make decisions for themselves and intercommunicate,” Sadler said.

He added that this poses a range of potential benefits for businesses, tackling lost profits from downtime and empowering companies to use energy “only as it is needed”.

“Even in the event of power or internet outages, devices will continue to stream data,” Sadler said. “By decoupling technology from the cloud, edge computing is set to transform the way we live.”

Sustainability will have a greater focus in IT

With the climate crisis looming large, sustainability is becoming more important in every sector. Sadler believes IT is no exception.

“At HP, there’s a constant push to drive innovations that lower the energy consumption associated with IT,” he said.

He listed various ways the company is focused on reducing its own environmental impact while helping customers become more sustainable.

“HP Anyware allows simpler devices to perform all the functions of power-hungry workstations, Workplace Services lets companies switch to more efficient device-as-a-service models and our hyperconverged infrastructure means there’s less hardware to run and cool in data centres.”

Earlier this year, HP also launched its Amplify Impact programme to train and educate its partners, while helping them move toward a more circular economy.

“Sustainable IT is more than just a trend – when done right it makes your business more resilient, enhances your reputation and improves your financial performance,” Sadler said.

