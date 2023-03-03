HPE acquires Axis Security to expand network protection

HPE plans to integrate Axis Security’s SSE platform to create a complete edge-to-cloud platform for its clients, as more businesses shift to hybrid working and the cloud.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is acquiring cloud security provider Axis Security to expand its edge-to-cloud cybersecurity capabilities.

The company has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Axis, which has created a security services edge (SSE) platform to handle various cybersecurity functions for its clients.

HPE plans to integrate this platform into its own offerings to offer zero trust security controls for people wherever they connect.

The Israel-based company’s platform, Atmos, gives authenticated user access to private applications at the network edge, a secure web gateway to safeguard user access to the internet, and a cloud access security broker to provide secure access to software-as-a-service (Saas) apps.

HPE said the Axis Security platform addresses the need for increased network security as the number of remote users increases and more businesses move to the cloud.

The software giant said this platform will build upon the services provided by Aruba Networks, its wireless networking subsidiary. HPE aims to create a complete edge-to-cloud secure access services edge (SASE) offering for its clients.

Phil Mottram, the executive VP and general manager of HPE Aruba, said hybrid work environments have become the “new normal” after the Covid-19 pandemic and a “new approach is needed for network edge security”.

“The convergence of Aruba and Axis Security solutions will transform edge-to-cloud connectivity with a comprehensive SASE solution that provides enterprises with the highest levels of security for both IoT devices and all users’ access across geographically distributed locations,” Mottram said.

HPE also plans to integrate it’s the Axis Security platform into its own GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. The company said it will offer customers one single monthly subscription with no capital expenditure.

“We developed Axis Security to enable a world where connectivity to every business resource, from anywhere, could always be simple, safe and reliable,” said Axis Security CEO Dor Knafo. “Our SSE platform is a natural complement to Aruba’s SD-WAN, network firewall and dynamic segmentation offerings.”

HPE expects to close the Axis Security deal by the end of the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, making the new integrated platform available to customers in the third quarter.

In January, HPE acquired machine learning company Pachyderm to create an “advanced data-driven pipeline” for customers.

