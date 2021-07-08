HPE acquires Ampool to address ‘challenges in the hybrid cloud space’

HPE has scooped up yet another tech company in its bid to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is making another acquisition, this time snapping up data analytics platform developer Ampool.

It said that the deal would help accelerate its offering of hybrid analytics for customers. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition of California-headquartered Ampool will build on HPE’s Greenlake edge-to-cloud platform as part of its Ezmeral digital portfolio that was launched last year.

This new digital portfolio is designed to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, which includes areas such as container orchestration and management, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data analytics, cost control and security.

HPE said that the explosion of data and cloud capabilities calls for an increasing use of data analytics with cloud operations in organisations.

Structured query language (SQL) is a predominant database workload in many companies, but HPE highlighted its need to be updated and modernised.

“Current on-premises SQL technologies don’t account for the new requirements around hybrid cloud and scale,” the company said in a blog post announcing the Ampool deal.

“As a result, modernising the SQL stack is at the forefront of analytics transformations to address the challenges in the hybrid cloud and disparate data space.”

This drove HPE’s decision to acquire Ampool. It said Ampool has build a “scalable and unique” data federation layer and has a “world-class team” of engineers and open-source leadership.

It is HPE’s third acquisition in recent weeks, following deals with Determined AI and Zerto.

HPE plans to combine Determined AI’s software stack with its AI and high-performance computing offerings to improve machine learning models used in various industries.

Meanwhile, the aim of the Zerto deal is to accelerate HPE Storage’s transformation to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.

HPE also has its eye on expanding its cloud business in Ireland. Earlier this year, it announced plans for 150 new jobs in its Irish operation, with roles in R&D, cybersecurity, software development and cloud consulting.