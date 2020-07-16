HPE to launch new cloud experience with Interxion Ireland

The new cloud offer will allow Irish customers to benefit from a managed cloud experience without the need to manage data centres.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced a new cloud experience for its European market with data centre solutions company Interxion Ireland.

The HPE GreenLake cloud services will bring Irish customers the benefits of a managed cloud experience while maintaining ownership and control of their data. However, as the cloud services are hosted by Interxion, which has more than 100 data centres across 12 European countries, customers will not need to manage their own on-site data centres.

With the advancements in digital transformation, many enterprises all over the world have been adopting a cloud model or availing of cloud services in one way or another. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and the sudden pivot to mass remote working, the need to switch to cloud-based systems has accelerated even more.

While this can bring benefits, the migration steps can be complex, especially due to application entanglement, security and costs.

Interxion Ireland managing director Séamus Dunne said his customers want to tap into the flexibility and convenience of the cloud while alleviating the operational burden on IT systems.

“Our agreement to launch HPE GreenLake cloud services hosted in our data centres improves speed and agility by increasing customers’ connectivity to public clouds while staying in control of cost, security and compliance without the need to invest in an on-premise data centre,” he said.

“Interxion will help businesses safeguard mission-critical data, while also taking into account their security needs and operational reliability. We are very proud to partner with HPE to enhance our offering and provide Irish enterprises with industry-leading added value.”

Ireland as ‘the perfect market’

The new HPE offering is being piloted with Interxion in Ireland, with intentions to expand to the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

The pilot will enable Irish customers to utilise HPE GreenLake cloud services hosted at Interxion’s colocation data centres and will include the option of a free 90-day trial.

HPE Ireland’s managing director, Maeve Culloty, said: “As the cloud gateway to Europe, Ireland is the perfect market to trial this new hosted HPE GreenLake cloud offer.

“By running workloads as a service on dedicated hardware at a colocation data centre, customers are getting the best of both worlds: the convenience of cloud and the security and compliance associated with a traditional on-premise infrastructure.”