HPE acquires Zerto in a $374m deal to expand cloud service

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has snapped up cloud data management company Zerto in a deal worth $374m.

The acquisition will expand HPE’s Greenlake edge-to-cloud platform, which was announced last year.

The deal will also accelerate HPE Storage’s transformation to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.

Zerto is expected to contribute more than $130m of run-rate revenue at software gross margins.

HPE’s president and CEO Antonio Neri said organisations face significant complexity in managing and protecting their data, which has become “the most critical asset” for businesses.

“Zerto’s market-leading cloud data management and protection software expands HPE GreenLake cloud data services, allowing customers to protect their data and rapidly act on insights, from edge to cloud,” he said.

Founded in 2009 Zerto is a cloud management company that focuses on data replication and protection as well as disaster recovery as a service.

It has approximately 500 employees that serve 9,000 customers, including enterprises and 350 managed service providers.

The company’s CEO Ziv Kedem said HPE Greenlake is a perfect match for Zerto. “Coupling Zerto’s industry-leading cloud data management and protection software platform with HPE’s cloud data services and go-to-market reach will offer an unparalleled experience for our collective customers and partners.”

Zerto’s management team will join HPE once the deal is complete in the fourth quarter of HPE’s fiscal year 2021.

After the transaction closes, Zerto will be organised under HPE Storage, reporting to Tom Black, senior vice-president and general manager.

Earlier this year, HPE announced a new hybrid cloud practice would be established at its Leixlip base in Kildare to help Irish customers with their digital transformation goals.