HSE cyberattack: Initial results on decryption tool ‘are positive’

Authorities and IT specialists are carrying out assessments and tests on a decryption tool to determine if it’s safe to use.

More than a week after the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) cyberattack news first surfaced, a decryption tool that may unlock disabled data has been made available.

Authorities believe the tool offered came from the same cybercriminals who carried out the attack.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and private IT specialists are testing and assessing the integrity of a decryption tool to determine its safety and compatibility with HSE systems, but reports suggest there is some evidence that it works.

Speaking to Morning Ireland this morning (21 May), Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, TD, said “work is ongoing” in terms of testing the decryption tool and “the initial results are positive”.

He added as well as assessing the decryption tool, other work to restore HSE systems continue. He said some services are now back online including the National Integrated Medical Imaging System (NIMIS), local laboratories and patient administration systems.

Donnelly also reiterated that no ransom has been paid by the Irish Government “directly, indirectly, through any third-party or any other way”.

The cyberattack was reportedly carried out by a cybergang known as Wizard Spider using Conti ransomware, which is operated by the attacker rather than an automated process.

High court injunction

The decryption tool comes as the HSE secured injunctions to stop any sharing, processing, selling or publishing of data stolen from its computer systems in the recent cyberattack.

According to The Irish Times, the cybergang behind the attack have been trying to communicate with HSE personnel via a messaging system attached to the $20m ransom note.

“We are providing the decryption tool for your network for free,” recent messages said. “But you should understand that we will sell or publish a lot of private data if you will not connect us [sic] and try to resolve the situation.”

In an affidavit to the High Court, HSE chief executive, Paul Reid, said that all HSE data “is potentially compromised” and this includes data relating to diagnostics, oncology, human resources and payroll.

“This is a matter of grave concern for the HSE given the potential and imminent risk of publication of confidential medical and personal data relating to individuals contained on the HSE database system,” said Reid.

The injunctions were sought against “persons unknown” who are behind the attack on the HSE systems last week.

However, the court was told that the aim of the orders is also to put legitimate information services such as Google and Twitter on notice of a legal prohibition on the sharing and publication of HSE information.

Reports earlier this week suggest that some personal and medical data has already been shared online.

In a tweet, Castlebridge managing director, Daragh Ó Brian warned of the dangers of the stolen data being released, particularly if it’s combined with other previously breached data, for example, from the recently reported leak of 533m Facebook users’ data.