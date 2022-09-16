Huawei: Open-source can play a key role in creating a sustainable future

Huawei’s Bryan Che spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about importance of global collaboration. and how open-source tech can help improve energy efficiency.

Open-source technology can play an important role in tackling the climate emergency, by offering greater collaboration and shared learning.

That’s according to Bryan Che, Huawei’s chief strategy officer and one of the keynote speakers at this week’s Open Source Summit Europe event in Dublin.

This is where members of the open-source community come together to share information and work to solve problems to ensure a sustainable open-source ecosystem.

At the summit, Che spoke about the importance of improving technology to help the environment, along with the ways open-source can benefit the environment, such as improving energy efficiency and protecting the wild.

Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com, Che said open-source research can be used to help bring “real change” to certain sectors such as cloud, edge, and devices.

“We need the creativity and applications of open-source technology to solve big issues many people don’t even realise are issues,” Che said.

Open-source and sustainability

Che said that in general, technology is already “crucial” for dealing with the climate crisis, but noted some key advantages that open-source offers, particularly in collaboration.

“We need to be open not just in our collaboration but also in our learnings and results,” Che said. “We need to understand what doesn’t work just as much as what works.

“Having an open-source collaboration around all these efforts is a great way to make progress together.”

Huawei has been contributing to open-source projects since around 2010, with the level of contributions rising in recent years. For example, the company was the 10th largest contributor to GitHub in 2020, which was a leap from 27th place the year before.

Huawei also contributes to similar repositories such as Gitee, China’s largest open-source software repository.

Che said Huawei is involved in a number of open-source projects that are focused on sustainability, such as KubeEdge which aims to help smart buildings become 19pc more energy efficient.

Huawei is also involved in a number of open-source communities around the world, including the Linux Foundation, the Apache Foundation and the OpenInfra Foundation.

“To develop sustainably, we need to come together and reduce humanity’s collective footprint,” Che said. “We need to take less and give more.”

Bridging the global gap

Che said there are also challenges with bringing people around the world together for open-source collaboration, however.

“Different developers may be in different time zones and speak different native languages,” Che said. “They may serve different markets with substantially different requirements. And they may develop their local ecosystems completely differently.”

In order to help fix this challenge, Che said Huawei has taken steps to bring certain open-source foundations together on certain projects.

For example, Huawei contributed the OpenHarmony project to China’s OpenAtom Foundation. This is essentially an open-source version of Huawei’s HarmonyOS that was gifted to the foundation.

The tech giant also became a founding member of Oniro, which is an OpenHarmony compatible project of the Eclipse Foundation.

“To have two open source foundations come together to collaborate jointly in the development and ecosystem-building of an open source project is unprecedented,” Che said.

Open-source in Huawei’s portfolio

Speaking on Huawei’s portfolio of products and services, Che said there “isn’t an area that would not benefit” from sustainable open-source tech and projects.

Huawei has a number of climate goals it has set for itself, such as reducing its carbon emissions by 16pc and increasing the energy efficiency of its main products by 2.7 times by 2025.

“Open-source is a key to all this because much of our product portfolio will have some utilisation of open-source in its bill of materials,” Che said.

Che highlighted the role that open-source tech can play in making cloud data centres more energy efficient. One example is OpenEuler, a community driven Linux distribution that Huawei supports.

Che said this is designed to work with different microchip architectures such as ARM servers to reduce their energy use by up to 50pc.

“We can bring significant energy efficiency to cloud data centres by taking advantage of specialised energy-efficient hardware and also increasing utilisation of existing hardware – essentially it is optimising software to increase the efficiency of hardware,” Che said.

Huawei highlighted the benefits of making data centres more sustainable and efficient at the Mobile World Conference earlier this year, where the tech giant showcased its improved designs.

Other companies have been taking notice of data centres, as they have grown into a contentious topic due to the amount of energy they consume.

For example, IBM showcased its new LinuxONE servers at the Open Source Summit this week. The company claimed this server can reduce the energy consumption of data centres by 75pc while supporting multiple workloads.

According to Central Statistics Office figures, data centres consumed 14pc of Ireland’s electricity last year, which is more than rural dwellings.

Open-source security

Despite the benefits open-source technology offers, the concern around security threats to its supply chain has grown in recent years.

This is due to key vulnerabilities that have been detected in the past such as the Log4j flaw, which is expected to remain an issue in systems for a decade or longer.

At the beginning of this year, major US tech companies including Google and GitHub came together at a White House summit to discuss ways to make the open-source software space more secure.

Despite these concerns, Che said that open-source software is “inherently more secure” than traditional software, due to the global community of programmers that consistently use, analyse and modify it.

“Another significant advantage is that it is constantly being fixed when vulnerabilities are found; there’s no need to wait indefinitely for a fix from a slow-moving software giant,” Che said.

Che said Huawei also participates in a number of collaborative projects to improve open-source security. For example, the Chinese tech giant is a premier member of the Open Source Security Foundation, which aims to advance security practices across the open-source community.

